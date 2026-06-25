South Africa Vs South Korea LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Taegeuk Warriors Aim To Clinch Round Of 32 Berth With Win

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Group A is set for a heart-stopping simultaneous finale as South Korea's "Taegeuk Warriors" battle South Africa's "Bafana Bafana" at Monterrey Stadium (Estadio BBVA), while Czechia simultaneously challenge group leaders Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca). With tournament co-hosts Mexico already qualified for the Roud of 32, South Korea hold the upper hand for the second automatic knockout spot. They need only a win or a draw to advance under Hong Myung-bo's guidance. Conversely, Hugo Broos's resilient South Africa must chase a historic win despite the devastating blow of missing suspended midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane. This first-ever World Cup meeting between the two teams sets up an intriguing tactical war, pitting the creative genius of South Korea's Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in against the shot-stopping brilliance of South African captain Ronwen Williams. Meanwhile, Mexico are likely to field a heavily rotated side, giving Miroslav Koubek's 'Repre' a golden opportunity to snatch a victory, meaning a single goal in either venue will instantly rewrite the qualification scenarios of all teams involved. Follow RSA vs KOR Group A live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jun 2026, 05:55:21 am IST South Africa Vs South Korea LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

25 Jun 2026, 05:45:35 am IST South Africa Vs South Korea LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Stage: Group Stage (Group A) Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM local time (Monterrey, Mexico) / 6:30 AM IST (June 25) Venue: Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico Main Referee: Facundo Tello (Argentina) Assistant Referees: Juan Pablo Bellati (Argentina) and Gabriel Chade (Argentina) Fourth Official: Andrés Rojas (Colombia) Reserve Assistant Referee: Alexander Guzmán (Colombia)