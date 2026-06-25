Czechia 0-0 Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Nothing To Separate The Sides At Half-Time

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) runs with the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) runs with the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and Mexico in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the group stage reaches its fever-pitch climax on Day 14 as a desperate Czechia square off against co-hosts and group leaders Mexico in a high-stakes Group A finale. Simultaneously, the other group fixture explodes into action as South Africa take on South Korea at Monterrey Stadium. The math is simple: Mexico have qualified for the Round of 32 with six points, leaving Javier Aguirre's El Tri playing only for a historic group sweep, while South Korea simply require a draw to join them in the knockouts. This leaves Czechia, affectionately known as Narodak, in a must-win situation where Ivan Hasek's men will rely on the aerial dominance of Tomas Soucek and the clinical finishing of Patrik Schick to break down a pragmatic, defensively sound Mexican side. However, El Tri will be fueled by a roaring home crowd of over 80,000 hostile fans at the iconic Mexico City Stadium, potentially witnessing a sentimental appearance by legendary shot-stopper Guillermo Ochoa in his record-tying sixth World Cup. European teams historically struggle with the travel and altitude here, and Czechia's poor form -- a defeat to South Korea and a sluggish draw with South Africa -- makes this an uphill battle against an in-form Mexican squad with midfielder Luis Romo at the heart. Meanwhile, South Korea's Taegeuk Warriors, captained by Son Heung-min and flanked by the ever-reliable Lee Kang-in, are primed to exploit a severely depleted South Africa side, as Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana are missing suspended midfielders and must rely on Burnley forward Lyle Foster in a high-risk, all-out attacking gamble to snatch a miracle victory. It will be a thrilling night of football. The question is: will Mexico complete a perfect group-stage campaign in the build-up to their knockouts, or can Czechia pull off a monumental upset to keep their World Cup dream alive? Follow CZE vs MEX Group A decider with us.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jun 2026, 07:22:26 am IST Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Halftime | CZE 0-0 MEX That's the halftime whistle and both set of players are now heading to their respective locker rooms for the break. The deadlock persists and the score line stays at 0-0.

25 Jun 2026, 07:10:52 am IST Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 39' CZE 0-0 MEX Mora pulls the trigger from range, though his effort fails to trouble the goalkeeper after being intercepted by a defender.

25 Jun 2026, 07:03:10 am IST Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 27' CZE 0-0 MEX The first hydration break of the match is underway and both teams are still goalless. Czechia's Denis Visinsky almost did it for the visitors but the effort went just wide of the post.

25 Jun 2026, 06:54:47 am IST Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 22' CZE 0-0 MEX Robin Hranac's unfair challenge by holding his opponent to get to the ball results in a free kick for Mexico. However, Roberto Alvarado produces a poor cross with the opposition defender easily clearing the ball.

25 Jun 2026, 06:47:02 am IST Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 14' CZE 0-0 MEX Mexico's Mateo Chavez Garcia tries to find his teammate inside the box with a pass, the opposition defence reacts quickly and thwarts the effort to deny hosts any opportunity.

25 Jun 2026, 06:41:23 am IST Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Facts And Trivia Gilberto Mora is in the field for Mexico. At just 17 years of age, the Xolos Tijuana academy product is now the youngest player to start a World Cup match for the Mexican team, beating Manuel Chaquetas Rosas, record of 18 years and 134 days.

25 Jun 2026, 06:36:53 am IST Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off The pre-match rituals are done and the match is underway with referee's whistle and straight away Czechia wins a free kick.

25 Jun 2026, 06:33:25 am IST Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting XIs Mexico XI: Rangel, Chavez, Montes, Reyes, Sanchez, Romo, Alvarez, Mora, Quinones, Martinez, Alvarado Czech Republic XI: Kovar, Krejci, Hranac, Holes, Doudera, Cerv, Sadilek, Coufal, Visinsky, Sulc, Hlozek

25 Jun 2026, 06:14:40 am IST Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group A Standings Mexico has already already qualified for the round of 32 of FIFA World Cup 2026 by winning both their initial games. Google Screengrab

25 Jun 2026, 05:55:26 am IST Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

25 Jun 2026, 05:46:36 am IST Czechia Vs Mexico LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Stage: Group Stage (Group A) Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM local time (Mexico City, Mexico) / 6:30 AM IST (June 25) Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico Main Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez (Argentina)