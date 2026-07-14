Outlook Explains | How Vessel Traffic Through Hormuz Is Becoming Real Economic Warning Sign

Strait of Hormuz shipping collapses as vessel traffic drops nearly 60% in a week.
Hormuz crisis raises freight, insurance and energy costs despite stable oil prices.
India faces heightened energy risks as most crude and LNG imports transit Hormuz.
The numbers trickling out of the Strait of Hormuz this week are not the kind that make headlines easily, but they are exactly the kind that move markets. On July 5, the IMF's PortWatch recorded just 34 ship transits through the strait against a pre-crisis baseline of 88 per day.
By yesterday, after a fresh wave of US airstrikes on Iran and Iranian retaliatory attacks on commercial vessels, that figure had collapsed further. Trade intelligence firm Kpler counted only 14 crossings on Sunday, down roughly 60% from the 37 recorded on the same day the previous week.
A Cyprus-flagged container ship, GFS Galaxy, was struck by IRGC forces on Monday after allegedly taking an unauthorised route, with one Indian crew member still missing. Vessel traffic, long treated as a secondary signal behind oil prices, is fast becoming the primary warning sign for what the Hormuz crisis is doing to the global economy.
From open waterway to managed conflict zone
Before the war began in late February, roughly 130 vessels transited the strait daily. That figure encompasses about 25% of the world's seaborne oil trade and 20% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG). What replaced that flow is something shipping officials are now describing as a managed conflict, drawing a direct parallel with the Houthi disruptions in the Red Sea. Lloyd's List Intelligence data showed no vessels above 10,000 deadweight tonnes had transited the so-called Southern Highway with their AIS switched on since July 7, though at least two ships are believed to have crossed dark.
The "Southern Highway" is the Oman-hugging lane that the US military has been trying to keep open since the ceasefire of 18 June. Iran has been repeatedly attacking commercial ships transiting that US-protected sea lane and demanding that all vessels instead use a northern route through its own territorial waters. Ships are increasingly complying with the Iranian demand, since the alternative is getting hit. A Hormuz Crisis Pressure index tracked by Windward holds at 90, rated extreme, with 503 vessels remaining anchored or stopped.
The immediate physical picture is compounded by a surveillance breakdown. The IMF's PortWatch has flagged GPS jamming, AIS spoofing and vessels going dark across the region, which means the actual transit count is likely even less legible than the published figures suggest. When a container vessel switches off its tracking system to avoid being targeted, it also disappears from the data sets that insurance underwriters, commodity traders and energy ministers rely on to price risk.
What this does to freight and insurance
War-risk insurance premiums have risen sharply, freight rates have increased and shipping companies have imposed additional security-related charges on vessels operating in the Gulf, even during periods when the strait technically remained open. The cost stack is now significant enough that some operators are factoring rerouting via the Cape of Good Hope into their calculations, adding roughly ten to fourteen days to voyages and eliminating any fuel efficiency gains from the shorter Gulf route.
On top of that, President Donald Trump Trump announced this week that the United States would act as Guardian of the Hormuz Strait and seek a 20% levy on all cargo shipped through the corridor to cover the cost of military protection. In oil trade, such costs rarely remain with the ship owner. The expense would be added to freight charges, insurance bills and voyage costs, which oil suppliers, traders and refiners would eventually factor into the final price of crude delivered to importing countries.
Why India is particularly exposed
India cannot sit this one out from a safe distance. Almost 40% of India's crude imports, 60% of its LNG shipments and 90% of LPG inflows pass through Hormuz. Oil from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE must generally transit the strait to reach Indian refiners. One tanker controlled by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co that exited the strait between July 10-12 was heading to Dahej port in India, a reminder that supply is still moving, but only in fragments.
A prolonged increase in freight and insurance costs could put pressure on domestic fuel prices. Petrol and diesel may become costlier if oil marketing companies are unable to absorb the additional burden. LPG prices could also be affected because India imports a significant quantity of cooking gas from Gulf suppliers. For Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, the direct concern is not just a potential Iranian transit fee but the compounding effect of higher war-risk insurance and unpredictable voyage durations on their quarterly cost structures.
What investors and policy watchers should monitor
Brent crude settled at $86.53 on July 14, up more than $4 a barrel from the previous week after a period of relative calm following the June MOU. That price response is notably muted given the scale of the shipping disruption, which analysts at Goldman Sachs and Barclays had warned could push Brent towards $100 if restrictions persisted. The relative stability partly reflects the US Energy Department's position that total flows out of the Middle East Gulf region are averaging 15 million barrels per day, with military-assisted transits filling some of the gap.
But oil prices are a lagging indicator here. The smarter signal to watch is the dark vessel count, the number of ships transiting without AIS, and whether LNG tankers return to the strait. No liquefied natural gas tankers entered the strait over the weekend that were visible on ship tracking data. Until that changes, the economic cost of the Hormuz crisis will keep accumulating in freight invoices, insurance premiums and energy bills well before it shows up cleanly in a barrel price.