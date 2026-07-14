Outlook Explains | How Vessel Traffic Through Hormuz Is Becoming Real Economic Warning Sign

From open waterway to managed conflict zone

Before the war began in late February, roughly 130 vessels transited the strait daily. That figure encompasses about 25% of the world's seaborne oil trade and 20% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG). What replaced that flow is something shipping officials are now describing as a managed conflict, drawing a direct parallel with the Houthi disruptions in the Red Sea. Lloyd's List Intelligence data showed no vessels above 10,000 deadweight tonnes had transited the so-called Southern Highway with their AIS switched on since July 7, though at least two ships are believed to have crossed dark.