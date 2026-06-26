IMO Pauses Strait of Hormuz Evacuation after Attack on Vessel

IMO pauses Strait of Hormuz evacuation after a projectile attack off Oman
Over 11,000 stranded seafarers await evacuation until safety guarantees are reconfirmed
Attacked vessel was not on the evacuation list; no injuries or oil spill reported
Iran's warning and US-Iran MoU add uncertainty to maritime security for trapped ships
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has temporarily paused its evacuation of stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz after a vessel was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman, dealing a blow to efforts to free thousands of seafarers trapped by months of conflict.
IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said the UN agency would keep the evacuation plan on hold until it could confirm safety guarantees for ships on the evacuation list and for vessels operating in the region. "I have decided to temporarily pause its implementation in order to reconfirm that the necessary safety guarantees continue to be in place for the ships on our evacuation list and all those in the region," Dominguez said in a statement.
The vessel that came under attack was not part of the evacuation effort, Dominguez said. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said the ship sustained damage but reported no injuries or environmental impact following the attack. It was not immediately clear who launched the projectile or what type of vessel was targeted.
The pause comes two days after the IMO announced a large-scale evacuation plan for more than 11,000 seafarers stranded on vessels in the Gulf region, following the signing of a US-Iran MoU that marked a decisive step towards restoring maritime security. Dominguez had welcomed the peace agreement and said the IMO had secured the necessary safety guarantees and verified conditions for safe navigation to support the operations.
"Today marks the Day of the Seafarer, underlining the importance of ensuring that the continued evacuation of the thousands of seafarers stranded in the Persian Gulf can proceed without the risk of them becoming collateral victims in this geopolitical conflict," Dominguez said.
The move came hours after Iran warned ships against using a new route through the waterway without Tehran's permission. The IMO had been coordinating the evacuation in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal States in the region, the United States and the maritime industry. Vessels have been instructed to remain in their current positions and await further instructions, according to operational FAQs published by the IMO.
"To ensure a coordinated approach and navigational safety, the evacuation plan will be paused until further clarity is obtained," Dominguez said.