Murshidabad Train Accident: Three Killed as Passenger Train Hits School Van in West Bengal

Three individuals, including two school children, lost their lives and five others sustained injuries in the collision on Friday morning.
The Nimtita–Katwa Passenger train struck the Tata Sumo school van carrying Royal Academy School students at Gate No. 24A/2 in Murshidabad.
The accident occurred when the gateman opened the level crossing immediately after an up-line train passed, ignoring an approaching down-line train.
Three people, including two children, were killed and five others injured on Friday morning when a passenger train struck a school van at a manned level crossing in West Bengal.
The incident occurred at around 6:41 am at Gate No. 24A/2 in the Katwa–Azimganj section. The Nimtita–Katwa Passenger train (Train No. 53054) collided with a Tata Sumo school van carrying children to Royal Academy School and a bicycle, the railways stated in a statement.
"An accident has taken police [place] in which a vehicle carrying school children was hit by a train at a level crossing," a senior police officer of Murshidabad police district told PTI. "Our officers have rushed to the spot. There are reports that a few persons have died and some have been injured."
Sequence of Collision
The level crossing was closed for the passage of trains in both directions. After Train No. 13431 passed in the up direction, the gateman opened the gate and the school van entered the tracks.
The approaching Nimtita–Katwa Passenger train then struck the vehicle on the down-line. A local resident told media persons, "The pool car entered the tracks. But suddenly another passenger train came and hit the pool car."
Suspensions and Arrests
Following the fatal collision on July 17, 2026, Eastern Railway suspended both the gateman at Gate No. 24A/2 and his supervisor for dereliction of duty and operational negligence. The Berhampore police arrested the gateman shortly after his suspension.
Eastern Railway also initiated a high-level inquiry to investigate why the gate remained open for the approaching down-line passenger train and whether the gateman had abandoned his post.
Senior railway officials, RPF personnel, GRP and the local civil administration rushed to the site to manage rescue operations and restore normalcy. Additional RPF personnel were rushed to assist with rescue and crowd management, while district police were also present.