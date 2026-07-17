Rohit Sharma Could Call Time On International Career After Lord's ODI - Report

Rohit Sharma could make his last international appearance for India at Lord's in the 3rd ODI against England
As per reports the national selectors have conveyed to the veteran batter that they are looking beyond him in ODIs
Virat Kohli is still in the plans of the team management and selectors given his top form and fitness
Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma could be set for his final international appearance when India take on England in the third and final ODI at Lord's on Sunday, July 19.
According to reports, the senior men's selection committee has informed Rohit that he is no longer part of their plans for next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with the selectors keen to give youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal a significant run in the format before the global event.
"The national selectors are keen that Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored two hundreds in three innings get a longer rope. There are around 20 games and Jaiswal needs to be given those 20 games.
"No one can tell Rohit to retire but this is very clear that going forward for the home series vs West Indies in September, the selectors would like to look forward. Rohit's future is a decision that he needs to take," a senior BCCI source privy to selection matters told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Virat Kohli Is A Certainty In ODI World Cup
Ajit Agarkar, who is the chairman of selectors and a touring selector, is currently in Cardiff and is clear on the selectors' decision on the future of Rohit Sharma. He and head coach Gautam Gambhir are certain that Virat Kohli will be a part of the ODI World Cup, given his current hot form and prime fitness.
It's also worth noting that the selectors and Rohit Sharma were not in consensus at the time of the latter's test retirement. While those closer to the selection committee maintained that they didn't want the Mumbai batter to decide his Test future after the first two Tests, those who were aware of Rohit's version said that he never wanted to play just two games but was available for the entire five matches.