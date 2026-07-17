Rohit Sharma Could Call Time On International Career After Lord's ODI - Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
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As per multiple reports, Rohit Sharma might retire from international cricket after the third ODI against England at Lord's, after the selectors informed him that they are looking beyond him in the 50-Over format

Rohit Sharma to retire from international cricket
Rohit Sharma could be set for his final international appearance when India take on England in the third and final ODI at Lord's on Sunday, July 19. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma could make his last international appearance for India at Lord's in the 3rd ODI against England

  • As per reports the national selectors have conveyed to the veteran batter that they are looking beyond him in ODIs

  • Virat Kohli is still in the plans of the team management and selectors given his top form and fitness

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma could be set for his final international appearance when India take on England in the third and final ODI at Lord's on Sunday, July 19.

According to reports, the senior men's selection committee has informed Rohit that he is no longer part of their plans for next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with the selectors keen to give youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal a significant run in the format before the global event.

"The national selectors are keen that Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored two hundreds in three innings get a longer rope. There are around 20 games and Jaiswal needs to be given those 20 games.

"No one can tell Rohit to retire but this is very clear that going forward for the home series vs West Indies in September, the selectors would like to look forward. Rohit's future is a decision that he needs to take," a senior BCCI source privy to selection matters told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Virat Kohli Is A Certainty In ODI World Cup

Ajit Agarkar, who is the chairman of selectors and a touring selector, is currently in Cardiff and is clear on the selectors' decision on the future of Rohit Sharma. He and head coach Gautam Gambhir are certain that Virat Kohli will be a part of the ODI World Cup, given his current hot form and prime fitness.

Related Content
India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India's captain Rohit Sharma walks off the field. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India bowled out England for 258 with Joe Root, Liam Dawson hitting fifties. - IND vs ENG Gary Oakley/PA via AP
Shubman Gill backed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as key members of India's ODI team. - File Photo

It's also worth noting that the selectors and Rohit Sharma were not in consensus at the time of the latter's test retirement. While those closer to the selection committee maintained that they didn't want the Mumbai batter to decide his Test future after the first two Tests, those who were aware of Rohit's version said that he never wanted to play just two games but was available for the entire five matches.

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