India Vs England, 1st ODI: Is Virat Kohli Playing Today At Edgbaston?

Virat Kohli returns to India's playing XI for the 1st ODI
Kohli is playing his landmark 300th ODI for India
England won the toss and elected to bat first at Edgbaston
After enduring a disappointing T20I tour, India have switched their focus to the 50-over format as they take on England in the first ODI at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The three-match series is an important step in India's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with senior stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah returning to the side.
England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first, backing his batting unit to put up a challenging total. Joe Root also returned to England's ODI XI, while Jos Buttler marked his 200th ODI appearance. With ideal batting conditions expected later in the day, India will hope to make early inroads before beginning their chase.
Is Virat Kohli Playing Today At Edgbaston?
Yes, Virat Kohli is playing in the first ODI against England and has been named in India's playing XI at Edgbaston. The batting great walks into a landmark occasion, as this is his 300th ODI appearance for India. His comeback provides a huge boost to India's middle order alongside Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.
Kohli's return could not have come at a better time for India, who are looking to bounce back after a forgettable T20I campaign. The former captain remains one of the world's finest ODI batters and will be expected to anchor the innings if India are required to chase a big target.
His experience in English conditions and ability to control the middle overs make him one of India's biggest assets in the format. With Kohli reaching the 300-ODI milestone and returning to international action, fans will be hoping for another memorable knock from one of the game's modern greats.
India Vs England, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna