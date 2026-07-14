India Vs England, 1st ODI: Is Virat Kohli Playing Today At Edgbaston?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Is Virat Kohli playing today? Here's the latest on India's top-order batter's availability, confirmed playing XI, toss update, and all the key details from the first ODI against England at Edgbaston

India Vs England, 1st ODI: Is Virat Kohli Playing Today At Edgbaston?
India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli returns to India's playing XI for the 1st ODI

  • Kohli is playing his landmark 300th ODI for India

  • England won the toss and elected to bat first at Edgbaston

After enduring a disappointing T20I tour, India have switched their focus to the 50-over format as they take on England in the first ODI at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The three-match series is an important step in India's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with senior stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah returning to the side.

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first, backing his batting unit to put up a challenging total. Joe Root also returned to England's ODI XI, while Jos Buttler marked his 200th ODI appearance. With ideal batting conditions expected later in the day, India will hope to make early inroads before beginning their chase.

Is Virat Kohli Playing Today At Edgbaston?

Yes, Virat Kohli is playing in the first ODI against England and has been named in India's playing XI at Edgbaston. The batting great walks into a landmark occasion, as this is his 300th ODI appearance for India. His comeback provides a huge boost to India's middle order alongside Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

Kohli's return could not have come at a better time for India, who are looking to bounce back after a forgettable T20I campaign. The former captain remains one of the world's finest ODI batters and will be expected to anchor the innings if India are required to chase a big target.

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India's captain Rohit Sharma walks off the field. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India bowled out England for 258 with Joe Root, Liam Dawson hitting fifties. - IND vs ENG Gary Oakley/PA via AP
Shubman Gill backed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as key members of India's ODI team. - File Photo
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make their way back into the Indian team as they take on England in the 1st ODI in Edgbaston. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Also Check: India Vs England Live Score, 1st ODI

His experience in English conditions and ability to control the middle overs make him one of India's biggest assets in the format. With Kohli reaching the 300-ODI milestone and returning to international action, fans will be hoping for another memorable knock from one of the game's modern greats.

India Vs England, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

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