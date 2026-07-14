Norway Receive Hero's Welcome After Historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

More than 100,000 fans lined the streets of Oslo on Monday to welcome home Norway's football team after its historic FIFA World Cup campaign. Despite a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-time quarterfinal defeat to England, supporters packed the Royal Palace square and Karl Johans gate as the squad received a royal reception from King Harald before taking part in an open-top bus parade. The players also recreated their now-famous "Viking Row," led by Crown Prince Haakon on the drums, although Erling Haaland and Sander Berge left early to catch connecting flights after travel delays. Norway reached the men's World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, with Haaland finishing the tournament with seven goals in the country's first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

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Haaland's Norway receive heroes' welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit-Norway's King Harald
Norway's King Harald, second left, and Crown Prince Haakon, second right, greet Norway's Erling Haaland, left, and other members of Norway's men's soccer team in Oslo, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Amanda Pedersen Giske/NTB via AP
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Haalands Norway receive heroes welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit
The Norwegian national football team's plane is being sprayed with water after landing at Oslo Airport, in Gardermoen, Norway, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Jan Langhaug/NTB Scanpix via AP
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Haalands Norway receive heroes welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit-Erling Haaland
Norway's Erling Haaland, right, walks after his national soccer team landed at Oslo Airport, in Gardermoen, Norway, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Jan Langhaug/NTB Scanpix via AP
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Haalands Norway receive heroes welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit-Stale Solbakken
Norway's head coach Stale Solbakken gets off the plane after his national soccer team landed at Oslo Airport, in Gardermoen, Norway, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Jan Langhaug/NTB Scanpix via AP
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Haalands Norway receive heroes welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit-Julian Ryerson
Norway's King Harald, second left, and Crown Prince Haakon, second right, greet Norway's Julian Ryerson, left, and other members of Norway's men's soccer team in Oslo, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Amanda Pedersen Giske/NTB via AP
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Haalands Norway receive heroes welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit-Stale Solbakken
Norway's King Harald, second left, and Crown Prince Haakon, second right, greet Norway's head coach Stale Solbakken, left, and other members of Norway's men's soccer team in Oslo, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Amanda Pedersen Giske/NTB via AP
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Haalands Norway receive heroes welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit-Slottsplassen
The men's national soccer team is applauded by a crowd at Slottsplassen after attending a reception with Norway's royal family, in Oslo, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Amanda Pedersen Giske/NTB via AP
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Haalands Norway receive heroes welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit
The men's national soccer team is applauded by a crowd at Slottsplassen after attending a reception with Norway's royal family, in Oslo, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Amanda Pedersen Giske/NTB via AP
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Haalands Norway receive heroes welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit-
The men's national soccer team is applauded by a crowd at Slottsplassen after attending a reception with Norway's royal family, in Oslo, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Amanda Pedersen Giske/NTB via AP
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Haalands Norway receive heroes welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit
Fans stand to greet Norway's men's national soccer team at Slottsplassen after the team returned to Oslo, Norway, from the United States, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Trond R. Teigen/NTB Scanpix via AP
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Haalands Norway receive heroes welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit-
The Norway men's national soccer team is greeted by the audience at Rådhusplassen after returning to Oslo, Norway, from the United States, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Rodrigo Freitas/NTB Scanpix via AP
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Haalands Norway receive heroes welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit
The men's national soccer team is applauded by a crowd at Slottsplassen after attending a reception with Norway's royal family, in Oslo, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Orn E. Borgen/NTB via AP
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Haalands Norway receive heroes welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit
The men's national soccer team is applauded by a crowd at Slottsplassen after attending a reception with Norway's royal family, in Oslo, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Amanda Pedersen Giske/NTB via AP
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Haalands Norway receive heroes welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit-
The men's national soccer team is applauded by a crowd at Slottsplassen after attending a reception with Norway's royal family, in Oslo, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Hans O. Torgersen/NTB via AP
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Norway World Cup Soccer 2026
Fans stand to greet Norway's men's national soccer team at Slottsplassen after returning to Oslo, Norway, from the United States. | Photo: Trond R. Teigen/NTB Scanpix via AP
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