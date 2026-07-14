Norway Receive Hero's Welcome After Historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign
More than 100,000 fans lined the streets of Oslo on Monday to welcome home Norway's football team after its historic FIFA World Cup campaign. Despite a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-time quarterfinal defeat to England, supporters packed the Royal Palace square and Karl Johans gate as the squad received a royal reception from King Harald before taking part in an open-top bus parade. The players also recreated their now-famous "Viking Row," led by Crown Prince Haakon on the drums, although Erling Haaland and Sander Berge left early to catch connecting flights after travel delays. Norway reached the men's World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, with Haaland finishing the tournament with seven goals in the country's first World Cup appearance in 28 years.
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