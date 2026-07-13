'The Time To Act Is Now': UN Commissioner Srinivasan Muralidhar On Gaza, Palestinian Children And International Justice

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The attacks happen in two ways. One is the airstrikes. In the first two weeks of the intense bombing after October 7, it became clear that children were a greater proportion of the fatalities. Any country that is launching such a campaign would have its plan changed if it finds that too many children are dying. However, Israel did not do that and persisted with the same intense air bombing for nearly two years, even thereafter.

The second method of attack is using quadcopters, drones, and sniper rifles. The quadcopters are fitted with thermal imaging cameras, and the operator, sitting in a remote location, can see on the screen whether the target is a child or an adult. Therefore, they can specifically target a child either in the head or the neck.

The testimonies of the treating doctors who deposed before our Commission, including the three who deposed at the oral hearings we conducted in Geneva and the photographs produced by them, show that a large number of children were brought in during these two years of bombing with injuries specific to the head and the neck.

These are vulnerable parts and the attack is intended to cause instantaneous death. There are small cube-shaped pellets being used to target the upper portion of children's bodies. The photographs were shown to us by the doctors, who explained that the cube-shaped pellets have tungsten in them. Once it enters the baby's body, it dissolves the tissues and causes massive damage to the internal organs.

We have instances where a ten-day-old breastfeeding baby is shot through the head, and the breastfeeding mother is unharmed. In another, a child was shot while the accompanying adult escaped unharmed. This is a trend that we have seen, which is why we say it is very deliberate and targeted.