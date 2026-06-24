No Safe Delivery: Inside the UN's Record of Gaza's Maternal Health Crisis

On the question of genocide, the Commission finds the documented harm to birth rates and neonatal health falls under the category of "imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group," one of five underlying acts recognised under the Rome Statute. The Commission states it reaches this conclusion on reasonable grounds, noting that repeated warnings from UN agencies about the foreseeable consequences of the siege went unaddressed by Israeli authorities. The Israeli government did not respond to any of the 13 requests for information submitted by the Commission during its investigation.