U.S. And Iran Envoys Head To Switzerland For Talks As Israel Continues Strikes In Lebanon

Reported Reuters, the Lebanon ceasefire took effect at around 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday following an exchange of fire, with confirmation from a senior U.S. official, as well as sources from Hezbollah and an Israeli official. However, shortly after it began, Israeli air strikes and drone attacks hit the Nabatieh area, damaging residential buildings, while artillery shelling was also reported in surrounding districts, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA). Israel did not immediately comment on the reports.