Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon Despite Truce as US-Iran Deal Talks Continue

O
Outlook News Desk
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The attacks came as Donald Trump said the US and Iran were nearing a deal to end the conflict, though Tehran said negotiations remain unfinished and no agreement has been finalised.

Israel air strike on Southern Lebanon
Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon: rep image | Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling hit multiple towns in southern Lebanon despite a US-mediated ceasefire extended until early July.

  • Lebanon’s reported toll from Israel’s offensive since March has risen to at least 3,711 dead and 11,483 wounded.

The Israeli military launched airstrikes and artillery attacks across multiple towns in southern Lebanon on Friday morning despite a US-mediated truce, according to Lebanon’s state news agency NNA.

A drone strike targeted the town of Jibshit in the Nabatieh district, while Israeli warplanes struck the Arid Debbin area in the Marjayoun district.

The army also carried out an explosion in the plain of Khiam in Marjayoun, while artillery shelling hit the outskirts of Buyout al-Sayyad in the Tyre district.

In separate attacks, warplanes struck the towns of Qalawayh and al-Bayad in Tyre, while drones continued low-altitude flights over Baysariyeh in the Sidon district and surrounding areas.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon despite the ceasefire agreement announced on April 17 and later extended until early July.

According to the figures cited, the death toll from Israel’s offensive in Lebanon since March 2, following Hezbollah’s retaliation linked to the Iran conflict, has reached at least 3,711 people killed and 11,483 wounded.

A woman mourns as other hold portraits of Hezbollah fighters, who were killed before the ceasefire in the war between Hezbollah and Israel, during a mass funeral procession in the southern village of Kfar Sir, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
Trump Says Israel, Hezbollah Agreed to Halt Attacks as Fresh Strikes Rock Lebanon

By Outlook News Desk

The developments come as diplomatic efforts continue over ending the wider regional conflict.

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U.S. President Donald Trump - Mark Schiefelbein, AP
Pictures of the strike surface online - X
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null - Photo: Molly Riley/The White House via AP

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington and Tehran were close to finalising an agreement to end the war. One of Iran’s reported conditions for reaching a deal is an end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran,” Reuters reported.

According to Al Arabiya, citing sources, the proposed arrangement includes a 60-day extension of the ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Under the reported terms, the United States would provide sanctions relief to Iran and lift the blockade, while both sides would hold talks during the ceasefire period over Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.

Tehran, however, rejected suggestions that an agreement was imminent, saying negotiations were still underway and no deal had been finalised. The exchange highlighted continuing differences between both sides despite Trump’s indication that planned US military action had been suspended.

(Al Arabiya reported)

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