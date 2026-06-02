Trump Says Israel, Hezbollah Agreed to Halt Attacks as Fresh Strikes Rock Lebanon

Trump said Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to stop attacks following talks with Netanyahu and indirect negotiations through mediators, though rocket fire and Israeli strikes continued shortly afterwards.
Diplomatic efforts involving the US, Lebanon and Iran are continuing amid concerns that the latest escalation could undermine ongoing ceasefire negotiations.
As tensions between Israel and Hezbollah threatened to derail ongoing diplomatic efforts over Lebanon, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the two sides had agreed to reduce hostilities following talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and indirect communications with Hezbollah through mediators.
Trump announced the development after speaking with Netanyahu, whose forces have recently advanced deeper into Lebanon than at any point in more than two decades. In a social media post, Trump said there would be no Israeli troops "going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back.”
He also said Hezbollah had "agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel.”
However, within minutes of Trump's announcement, Israel reported missile launches from Lebanon and issued alerts for residents in parts of northern Israel to seek shelter.
The developments came after Israel ordered strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold known as Dahiyeh, and after the group launched rockets towards northern Israel, including areas near Haifa.
In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the decision to target Beirut's southern suburbs followed what they described as repeated Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire and “attacks against our cities and citizens.”
The Israeli military later issued evacuation warnings for residents of the area, stating that continued attacks by Hezbollah would trigger further strikes on Dahiyeh. The warnings prompted many residents to flee the suburb, causing heavy traffic on roads leading out of the district.
“We are worried. I am used to it but left for my parents,” said Mohammed Farhat, a university student who left Haret Hreik with his family.
Overnight Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed six people, according to Lebanese state media. Among the dead was a Syrian national in a village near Nabatiyeh. Additional strikes were reported around the Beaufort Castle area and other locations recently captured by Israeli forces.
An airstrike on the coastal city of Tyre also damaged Jabal Amel Hospital, Lebanon's Health Ministry said. Footage released by the ministry showed patients and families inside the facility after windows were shattered in the attack.
The Israeli military said it intercepted two projectiles fired from Lebanon and also shot down a suspected aerial target near areas where Israeli troops are operating in southern Lebanon. No injuries were reported.
Hezbollah said it had carried out rocket and missile attacks on northern Israel on Sunday and targeted Israeli troops near Zawtar al-Sharqieh and military infrastructure in Tiberias on Monday.
The exchange of fire occurred despite a ceasefire that has nominally been in place since April and ahead of another round of talks between Israeli and Lebanese officials scheduled to begin in Washington on Tuesday.
Lebanese officials have intensified diplomatic outreach, including discussions with Washington, in an effort to prevent further escalation. Despite the latest violence, Beirut remains committed to negotiations aimed at ending the conflict, according to a Lebanese diplomatic official.
Iran, which backs Hezbollah, has also linked developments in Lebanon to its broader negotiations with Washington. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said any agreement with the United States must apply across the region.
“Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts," Araghchi said.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has proposed a framework under which Hezbollah would halt attacks on Israel and Israel would refrain from expanding military operations in Beirut. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was said to be receptive to the proposal, while parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri insisted that Israel must first stop military operations.
Berri, a close Hezbollah ally, said he could guarantee the group's “full, comprehensive and immediate commitment to a ceasefire.” He added: “But who will force Israel to stop its aggression?”
Aoun described the situation as "a fierce and condemned Israeli aggression.” He said the Lebanese government remained focused on ending “the suffering of the Lebanese in general and the southerners in particular.”
Source material: Associated Press