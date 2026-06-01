Russian-Linked Oil Tanker Detained By France Off Atlantic Coast

France’s navy intercepted the Russian-linked tanker Tagor in the Atlantic, citing sanctions violations and a suspected false flag. (Reuters)
The operation, backed by the UK, targeted Russia’s “shadow fleet” used to bypass oil sanctions.
Moscow condemned the move as illegal, warning it would protect its maritime interests.
France has intercepted a Russian-linked oil tanker in the Atlantic Ocean in what appears to be one of Europe’s most aggressive moves yet against Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet” used to circumvent Western sanctions on oil exports. French President Emmanuel Macron said the tanker, identified as Tagor, was boarded by French naval forces in an operation supported by the United Kingdom and other allies.
The operation took place roughly 400 nautical miles west of Brittany in international waters.
How Did This Happen?
Dramatic footage released by Macron showed French commandos descending from helicopters onto the vessel. According to French authorities, the tanker had departed from the Russian Arctic port of Murmansk and was suspected of operating under a false flag, a tactic frequently associated with ships involved in sanctions evasion.
France’s maritime security agency said inspectors examined the vessel’s documentation and confirmed irregularities regarding the flag it was flying. The ship was subsequently placed under naval escort and directed toward the French mainland for further investigation. The tanker is believed to be part of Russia’s “shadow fleet”, a network of ageing vessels with opaque ownership structures that Moscow has increasingly relied upon to transport oil despite sanctions imposed following the war in Ukraine.
Macron defended the interception, arguing that vessels violating international sanctions and maritime law should not be allowed to finance Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. France and Britain have both pledged to intensify efforts to disrupt Russian oil revenues, which remain a critical source of funding for the Kremlin despite multiple rounds of Western sanctions.
What Did Russia Say?
Moscow reacted sharply to the seizure. Kremlin officials described the action as illegal and compared it to “international piracy,” warning that Russia would take steps to protect its maritime interests and commercial shipping routes.
The interception marks the latest in a series of European operations targeting Russian-linked tankers. While sanctions have complicated Russia’s energy exports, analysts note that Moscow continues to sell large volumes of crude oil to major buyers such as India and China, often through shadow-fleet vessels operating beyond traditional regulatory scrutiny.