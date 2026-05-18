Odisha Man Killed In Ukrainian Drone Strike In Moscow Region

Summary of this article
A man from Odisha’s Ganjam district, identified as A Rameya, was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Moscow region.
He travelled there for work nearly a month ago.
Ganjam Collector Keerthi Vasan V said the Resident Commissioner’s office and the Indian Embassy are coordinating through diplomatic channels to repatriate the mortal remains.
A man from Odisha’s Ganjam district, who had travelled to Russia in search of work, was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow region, officials said on Monday.
The deceased, identified as A Rameya, was a resident of Madhabandha village under the Chikiti block of Ganjam district. He had gone to Russia around a month ago in search of employment opportunities.
According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday when Ukraine carried out a drone strike targeting the Moscow region.
Rameya’s family was informed about his death by one of his friends in Russia. Following this, the family approached Ganjam district Collector Keerthi Vasan V, seeking assistance in bringing his body back to Odisha.
“We have received information regarding the unfortunate death of Ramaya in Moscow. We contacted the office of the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. The Resident Commission is contacting the Indian Embassy through diplomatic channels as per the protocol to bring his mortal remains to Odisha,” the collector told reporters.
Officials said efforts are underway to repatriate the body at the earliest possible time.
(with PTI inputs)