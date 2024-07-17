International

Canada Floods: Heavy Rains In Toronto, Traffic Snarls & Submerged Cars | In Pics

Torrential rains hit Canada's largest city, Toronto, triggering massive flooding in the region. Cars were seen submerged in the flood waters while traffic was severely hit, causing disruption to commuters. Emergency Services have been engaged in assisting citizens navigate through the situation. Toronto Fire Services had earlier said that it rescued 14 persons from the flooded highway.