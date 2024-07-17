International

Canada Floods: Heavy Rains In Toronto, Traffic Snarls & Submerged Cars | In Pics

Torrential rains hit Canada's largest city, Toronto, triggering massive flooding in the region. Cars were seen submerged in the flood waters while traffic was severely hit, causing disruption to commuters. Emergency Services have been engaged in assisting citizens navigate through the situation. Toronto Fire Services had earlier said that it rescued 14 persons from the flooded highway.

Canada Toronto Flooding | Photo: Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP

Cars are partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto.

2/10
Severe Toronto storm causes flooding
Severe Toronto storm causes flooding | Photo: Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP

The Don River overflows causing flooding surrounding on roads following heavy rain in Toronto.

3/10
Traffic blocks at Don Valley Parkway
Traffic blocks at Don Valley Parkway | Photo: Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP

Traffic backs up on the Don Valley Parkway due to flooding following heavy rain in Toronto.

4/10
Flooded Don Valley Parkway in Toronto
Flooded Don Valley Parkway in Toronto | Photo: Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP

A car is partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto.

5/10
Partially submerged Cars
Partially submerged Cars | Photo: Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP

Cars are partially submerged in floodwaters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto.

6/10
Emergency services respond to submerged vehicles
Emergency services respond to submerged vehicles | Photo: Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP

Emergency services respond to submerged vehicles at an underpass at Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Blvd., after heavy rain caused flooding, in Toronto.

7/10
Flooded lake shore Boulevard West
Flooded lake shore Boulevard West | Photo: Jordan Omstead/The Canadian Press via AP

Lake Shore Boulevard West sits flooded following heavy rain in Toronto.

8/10
Flooded Union Station
Flooded Union Station | Photo: Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP

A person walks through the Union Station during a flood following heavy rain in Toronto.

9/10
People walk through the flooded Union Station
People walk through the flooded Union Station | Photo: Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP

People make their way through the Union Station during a flood following heavy rain in Toronto.

10/10
Inside view of the Union Station
Inside view of the Union Station | Photo: Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP

A view of inside the Union Station is seen during a flood following heavy rain in Toronto.

