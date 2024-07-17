Canada Floods: Heavy Rains In Toronto, Traffic Snarls & Submerged Cars | In Pics

Cars are partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto.
The Don River overflows causing flooding surrounding on roads following heavy rain in Toronto.
Traffic backs up on the Don Valley Parkway due to flooding following heavy rain in Toronto.
A car is partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto.
Cars are partially submerged in floodwaters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto.
Emergency services respond to submerged vehicles at an underpass at Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Blvd., after heavy rain caused flooding, in Toronto.
Lake Shore Boulevard West sits flooded following heavy rain in Toronto.
A person walks through the Union Station during a flood following heavy rain in Toronto.
People make their way through the Union Station during a flood following heavy rain in Toronto.
A view of inside the Union Station is seen during a flood following heavy rain in Toronto.