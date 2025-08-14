Prithvi Shaw Set For Comeback With Maharashtra Debut In Buchi Babu Tournament

Prithvi Shaw will make his comeback in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, debuting for Maharashtra
Prithvi Shaw had left Mumbai for the 2025-26 season after getting an NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association
Ruturaj Gaikwad, fit again after an IPL 2025 elbow injury, is named in the squad
Prithvi Shaw is set to make his professional cricket comeback, this time representing Maharashtra, in the All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Chennai, which will take place between 18 August and 9 September. This marks Shaw’s first appearance since December 2024, when he played for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, before switching sides ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season.
After being dropped from the domestic squad amid concerns over fitness and discipline, Shaw formally obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to switch to Maharashtra.
“At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer,” the 25-year-old cricketer said after completing the change. Shaw also named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ankit Bawane as two players he was looking forward to playing alongside.
Shaw’s wish has now been fulfilled, as Bawane has been named the Maharashtra captain for the upcoming Buchi Babu tournament.
Meanwhile, Gaikwad, since recovering from an elbow injury sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, has been named in the squad as well. However, he and Saurabh Nawale will likely only play the opening game before departing to join West Zone’s Duleep Trophy campaign in Bengaluru.
Buchi Babu Tournament: Maharashtra Squad
Ankit Bawane (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Veer, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Harshal Kate, Siddharth Mhatre, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Mandar Bhandari (wk), Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Vicky Ostwal, Hitesh Walunj, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar