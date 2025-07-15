DC Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals executed a focused strategy to fix the problems in their batting order and bolster their pace attack at the Indian Premier League mini-auction for the 2026 season. The event took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi amid much fanfare.

Having entered with a purse of INR 21.8 crore, DC prioritized experienced overseas batters to make up for the departures of Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The North Indian outfit also made massive splashes to get hold of the uncapped talents.

The headline moment was their relentless bidding to name Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, whom they secured for a whopping INR 8.40 crore, beating SRH for his signature.

They needed another X factor fast bowler to couple with Australia's Mitchell Starc.

The Delhi Capitals bought the experienced David Miller (2cr) and an expected buy in the form of England's Ben Duckett (2cr), who is known for his aggressiveness from the start, much like Jake Fraser-McGurk.

To further solidify the top order, they added Sri Lankan stylist Pathum Nissanka for 4 crore. In a sentimental but strategic move, they also bought back opener Prithvi Shaw for his base price 75 lakh, handing him another chance to prove his mettle.

At the end of the mini auction, in the accelerated rounds, Delhi Capitals bought Lungi Ngidi and Kyle Jamieson for 2 crore each, for more backup for Mitchell Starc.

Players Bought By Delhi Capitals In IPL 2026 Mini Auction