Kerala Vs Pondicherry Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Sanju Samson In Action?

Kerala cricket team take on Pondicherry in the VHT 2025-26 Group A clash
Sanju Samson is likely to play in the contest
Live streaming and points table listed below
Kerala and Pondicherry meet in a crucial Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Group A encounter that could significantly shape the race for the quarterfinal berths. Kerala have had a solid campaign, sitting on 12 points from five games, with three wins and two losses, giving them a healthy chance to stay in the top half of the group standings and secure qualification to the knockouts.
In contrast, Pondicherry are struggling at the bottom with just 4 points and a negative net run rate after five games, meaning they need a near-perfect performance here and in their remaining fixtures to keep hopes alive.
A major talking point ahead of this clash is the potential involvement of Sanju Samson, who is expected to figure prominently for Kerala if fit and available. Samson, a prolific wicketkeeper-batter with international experience, has been part of the Kerala squad for this season and could provide the spark Kerala need in the middle order or at the top.
Kerala Vs Pondicherry, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Puducherry: Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Ajay Rohera(w), Jashwanth Shreeram, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Aman Khan(c), Jayant Yadav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Sidak Singh, Sagar Udeshi, Parth Vaghani, Thivagar Gopal, Gaurav Yadav, Mohit Kale, Krishna Pandey, Premraj Rajavelu, Akash Kargave, Paras Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Pugazhendi Akash, Vedant Bhardwaj, Siddhant Addhatrao, Adil Ayub Tunda, Vishal Khokhar, Bhanu Anand, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Akash Pugazhanthi
Kerala: Sanju Samson(w), Rohan Kunnummal(c), Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Muhammed Sharafuddeen, Salman Nizar, Ankit Sharma, MD Nidheesh, Eden Apple Tom, Vignesh Puthur, Ahammed Imran, Abhishek P Nair, Biju Narayanan, Abhishek Nair, Abhijith Praveen V, Akhil Scaria, Krishna Prasad, KM Asif
Kerala Vs Pondicherry, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group A Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Karnataka
|5
|5
|0
|0
|20
|0.81
|2
|Madhya Pradesh
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|0.606
|3
|Jharkhand
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|0.695
|4
|Kerala
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|0.56
|5
|Tripura
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|−0.413
|6
|Tamil Nadu
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0.064
|7
|Rajasthan
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−0.932
|8
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−1.503
Kerala Vs Pondicherry, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Kerala Vs Pondicherry, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Kerala Vs Pondicherry, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad on Tuedsday, January 6 at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Kerala Vs Pondicherry, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 matches are not being aired live on television or streamed on JioStar, despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner. But Kerala vs Pondicherry will be live streamed on JioHotstar alongwith Baroda vs J&K.