Kerala Vs Pondicherry Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Sanju Samson In Action?

Kerala Vs Pondicherry, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Get live streaming information, toss update and playing XIs for the VHT 2025-26 Elite Group A clash between Kerala and Pondicherry on Tuesday, January 6, at the Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala Vs Pondicherry Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Sanju Samson in action at a SMAT 2024 match. Photo: X | BCCI Domestic
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kerala cricket team take on Pondicherry in the VHT 2025-26 Group A clash

  • Sanju Samson is likely to play in the contest

  • Live streaming and points table listed below

Kerala and Pondicherry meet in a crucial Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Group A encounter that could significantly shape the race for the quarterfinal berths. Kerala have had a solid campaign, sitting on 12 points from five games, with three wins and two losses, giving them a healthy chance to stay in the top half of the group standings and secure qualification to the knockouts.

In contrast, Pondicherry are struggling at the bottom with just 4 points and a negative net run rate after five games, meaning they need a near-perfect performance here and in their remaining fixtures to keep hopes alive.

A major talking point ahead of this clash is the potential involvement of Sanju Samson, who is expected to figure prominently for Kerala if fit and available. Samson, a prolific wicketkeeper-batter with international experience, has been part of the Kerala squad for this season and could provide the spark Kerala need in the middle order or at the top.

Kerala Vs Pondicherry, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads

Puducherry: Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Ajay Rohera(w), Jashwanth Shreeram, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Aman Khan(c), Jayant Yadav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Sidak Singh, Sagar Udeshi, Parth Vaghani, Thivagar Gopal, Gaurav Yadav, Mohit Kale, Krishna Pandey, Premraj Rajavelu, Akash Kargave, Paras Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Pugazhendi Akash, Vedant Bhardwaj, Siddhant Addhatrao, Adil Ayub Tunda, Vishal Khokhar, Bhanu Anand, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Akash Pugazhanthi

Related Content
Related Content

Kerala: Sanju Samson(w), Rohan Kunnummal(c), Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Muhammed Sharafuddeen, Salman Nizar, Ankit Sharma, MD Nidheesh, Eden Apple Tom, Vignesh Puthur, Ahammed Imran, Abhishek P Nair, Biju Narayanan, Abhishek Nair, Abhijith Praveen V, Akhil Scaria, Krishna Prasad, KM Asif

Kerala Vs Pondicherry, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group A Points Table

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1Karnataka5500200.81
2Madhya Pradesh5410160.606
3Jharkhand5320120.695
4Kerala5320120.56
5Tripura52308−0.413
6Tamil Nadu514040.064
7Rajasthan51404−0.932
8Puducherry51404−1.503

Kerala Vs Pondicherry, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Kerala Vs Pondicherry, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

The Kerala Vs Pondicherry, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad on Tuedsday, January 6 at 9:00 am IST.

Where to watch Kerala Vs Pondicherry, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 matches are not being aired live on television or streamed on JioStar, despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner. But Kerala vs Pondicherry will be live streamed on JioHotstar alongwith Baroda vs J&K.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Know Your WPL 2026 Captains: Leaders To Watch In Women’s Premier League

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 6: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Bangladesh Orders Indefinite Ban On IPL Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Appointed Mumbai Captain After Shardul Thakur Injury

  5. Ashes 5th Test Day 2: Ben Stokes Confronts Marnus Labuschagne, Wraps Hand Around Shoulder – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Opinion: Just Reopening Schools In Conflict Zones Isn't Enough

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Day-II HIM MSME Fest 2026: Himachal Pradesh CM Chairs CEO’s Roundtable Conference

  5. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  2. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  3. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  4. Iran Protests: Khamenei Warns 'Rioters Must Be Put In Their Place'

  5. Bengal BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Backs IPL Ban on Bangladeshi Players

Latest Stories

  1. OTT And Theatrical Releases In January 2026: Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan And More

  2. IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Exam Schedule for Postgraduate Admissions

  3. Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

  4. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  6. Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

  7. Numerology Forecast For 2026: What The Numbers Reveal About Your Year

  8. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio