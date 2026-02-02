Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch This Indian Super League Match?

The Mariners have been unstoppable this season under Sergio Lobera, sitting at the top of the table with a perfect record of four wins from four matches. They recently dismantled Odisha FC 5-1

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Dimitrios Petratos celebrates after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Chennaiyin FC on February 23, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bengaluru FC welcome ISL leaders Mohun Bagan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium

  • The hosts are struggling at 6th with 7 points

  • Live streaming details available

One of the most intense rivalries in Indian football is set to reignite as Bengaluru FC hosts Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

This fixture carries massive implications for the ISL 2025-26 standings, featuring a high-stakes clash between the league leaders and a chasing pack led by Renedy Singh.

The Mariners have been unstoppable this season under Sergio Lobera, sitting at the top of the table with a perfect record of four wins from four matches. They recently dismantled Odisha FC 5-1, with Jamie Maclaren leading the Golden Boot race with 7 goals.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, have shown resilience under Renedy Singh. Currently 6th with 7 points, the Blues are coming off a hard-fought 2-1 win against Mohammedan SC, thanks to goals from Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan.

Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record

Mohun Bagan has historically dominated this ISL fixture, winning 9 out of 12 meetings. However, Bengaluru fans will fondly remember their last meeting at the "Fortress," where they secured a convincing 3-0 victory.

Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch?

The match will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 from 7:30PM (IST) onwards.

Related Content
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Dimitrios Petratos celebrates after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Chennaiyin FC on February 23, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
Mohun Bagan 2-0 Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League: Mariners Ease Past Marina Machans For Second Win
Mohun Bagan's Jamie Maclaren celebrates after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Chennaiyin FC on February 23, 2026. - | Photo: Instagram/indiansuperleague
Mohun Bagan 2-0 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, ISL: Maclaren, Petratos Lead Marines To Comfortable Win
Mohun Bagan will take on the Chennaiyin FC in the round of the ISL 2025-26 at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 23, 2026. - X/Mohun Bagan
Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head
Mohun Bagan will look to win all 3 points to begin their title defense on a high - File Photo
Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2026: When, Where To Watch Live?
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Virat Kohli And IPL: A Beginner's Guide

  2. The Hundred 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Leeds Sign Abrar Ahmed Amid Reports Of Pakistan Shadow Ban

  3. Who Is Dani Gibson? Here's Why All-Rounder Became Most Expensive England Player In Women's Hundred History

  4. IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Unveil Brand New Threads Ahead Of Season Opener - Take A Look

  5. Middle East Conflict: Last Batch Of Stranded South Africa, West Indies Players Departs From India

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

  2. SC Grants Bail To Shabir Ahmed Shah In NIA Terror Funding Case

  3. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  4. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  5. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. India Seeking Additional LPG Supplies As Hormuz Strait Disruptions Trigger Shortage

  4. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  5. US Launches Probe Into 'Unfair' Trade Practices by India, China, EU and Other Partners

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony