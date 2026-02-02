Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch This Indian Super League Match?

Summary of this article
Bengaluru FC welcome ISL leaders Mohun Bagan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium
The hosts are struggling at 6th with 7 points
Live streaming details available
One of the most intense rivalries in Indian football is set to reignite as Bengaluru FC hosts Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, March 14, 2026.
This fixture carries massive implications for the ISL 2025-26 standings, featuring a high-stakes clash between the league leaders and a chasing pack led by Renedy Singh.
The Mariners have been unstoppable this season under Sergio Lobera, sitting at the top of the table with a perfect record of four wins from four matches. They recently dismantled Odisha FC 5-1, with Jamie Maclaren leading the Golden Boot race with 7 goals.
Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, have shown resilience under Renedy Singh. Currently 6th with 7 points, the Blues are coming off a hard-fought 2-1 win against Mohammedan SC, thanks to goals from Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan.
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record
Mohun Bagan has historically dominated this ISL fixture, winning 9 out of 12 meetings. However, Bengaluru fans will fondly remember their last meeting at the "Fortress," where they secured a convincing 3-0 victory.
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch?
The match will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 from 7:30PM (IST) onwards.