Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head

Mohun Bagan started their campaign with a win against Kerala Blasters
Chennaiyin FC lost their first match against Mumbai Blasters
The live action will begin from 7:30 PM IST
Defending champions Mohun Bagan will be up against Chennaiyin FC in round 2 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 23, 2026.
Mohan Bagan will look to build on their winning start in the first match as they play host to Chennai FC. Mohan Bagan registered their first win under new head coach Sergio Lobera, as they thrashed Kerala Blasters by 2-0 at their home ground.
With this year's ISL being played in a shortened single round-robin format, every home game is of vital importance for the defending champions. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC were handed a 1-0 defeat in their first game against Mumbai City in an away fixture. They'll be desperate to make a comeback in their 2nd match against a strong Mohun Bagan outfit and get those crucial opening points in their bank.
It is expected to be a hard-fought contest between two competitive teams as Mohan Bagan will count on their winning momentum and home advantage, while Chennaiyin FC will be driven by the need to make a comeback into the competition.
Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head
Matches: 11
Mohun Bagan: 5
Chennaiyin FC: 2
Draw: 4
Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26: Streaming Details
The round 2 match of the Indian Super League 2025-26 between Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will also telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.