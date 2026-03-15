New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Kiwis Opt To Bat First In Mount Maunganui - Check Playing XIs

South Africa will lock horns with New Zealand in the 1st T20I of the five-match series at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Sunday, March 15. X/ICC

New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I of the five-match series between New Zealand and South Africa at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Sunday, March 15. Last time both the teams met was in a T20 World semi-finals, where the Black Caps thrash the Proteas by 9 wickets in a one-sided affair and ended their dream campaign at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With many prominent players rested, both teams have started their journey for the next T20 World Cup in Australia/New Zealand and will look to give their young guns a go in this bilateral series to broaden their pool of youngsters to choose from. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Mar 2026, 11:32:15 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Playing XIs South Africa (Playing XI): Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jordan Hermann, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears

15 Mar 2026, 11:22:41 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Toss New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bat.

15 Mar 2026, 10:20:57 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Kiwis Play First Time Since T20 WC Final Defeat Mitchell Santner-led side play their first T20I since their final defeat at the hands of India in Ahmedabad on March 8. India lifted their third WC crown by beating the Kiwis by 96 runs.

15 Mar 2026, 10:02:10 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Squads South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Bevon Jacobs, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Ben Sears, Katene D Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes