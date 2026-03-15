New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Kiwis Opt To Bat First In Mount Maunganui - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jordan Hermann, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Toss
New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bat.
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Kiwis Play First Time Since T20 WC Final Defeat
Mitchell Santner-led side play their first T20I since their final defeat at the hands of India in Ahmedabad on March 8. India lifted their third WC crown by beating the Kiwis by 96 runs.
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Squads
South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Bevon Jacobs, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Ben Sears, Katene D Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Greetings!
Hello cricket fans! We are here with the live coverage of the 1st T20I between New Zealand and South Africa at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.