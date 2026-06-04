JEE Advanced 2026 Data Breach: CJP Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

According to PTI, the controversy stems from a data exposure incident that came to light on Tuesday, when IIT Roorkee—the nodal body conducting the examination this year—acknowledged the configuration issue. A teenage cybersecurity researcher had discovered that candidate records and admit cards of approximately two lakh students were accessible without any authentication. While IIT Roorkee maintained that corrective action was being prioritised and that the data was in a "read-only" format to prevent any alteration of records, the incident has triggered intense public scrutiny regarding the security of student data.