Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Threatens To Cut Off All Energy Exports From Middle East

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have warned of cutting off all energy exports from the Middle East in response to the US naval blockade.
The threat comes as the US reimposed the blockade on Iranian ports amid renewed military actions in the region.
The Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for oil and gas, could face prolonged disruption, raising fears of energy market instability.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to cut off all energy exports from the Middle East in response to the United States reimposing a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
In a strongly worded statement, the IRGC said it would take all necessary measures to disrupt energy flows if the US continues its blockade. The threat comes amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas trade.
The IRGC warned that any continued US aggression would lead to the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, effectively halting energy exports from the region. “The retaliatory operations of the fighters will continue, and the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States ends its acts of aggression,” the statement said.
The US reimposed the naval blockade on Iranian ports earlier this week as part of its renewed military campaign against Iran. US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said the action is aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews in the region.
The development has raised global concerns over energy security, as the Strait of Hormuz is responsible for a significant portion of the world’s oil supply. Any prolonged disruption could lead to sharp increases in global oil prices and affect energy markets worldwide.
Iranian officials have accused the US of escalating the conflict and dismantling a recent memorandum of understanding aimed at de-escalation. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the renewed blockade has undermined the peace efforts.
The US has defended its actions, stating that Iran has been targeting civilian vessels and endangering international navigation. Admiral Brad Cooper of CENTCOM said Iran has intentionally targeted civilians by attacking commercial ships, resulting in civilian casualties.
The IRGC’s threat has also drawn reactions from Gulf countries, many of which rely on the Strait of Hormuz for their energy exports. Kuwait and other nations in the region have expressed concern over the potential impact on their economies.