Iranian Missiles Hit UAE Tankers Killing Indian Crew Member

An Indian sailor was killed and six other Indian nationals were injured in the Iranian missile strikes.
The UAE shipping tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were hit within Omani territorial waters on Tuesday.
The UAE Ministry of Defence condemned the strike as a blatant violation of international law.
Two UAE shipping tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, 14 July 2026. The vessels, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, took hits in the southern shipping lane within Omani territorial waters causing onboard fires and material damage.
One Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa died in the strike while eight other crew members sustained injuries. The injured personnel comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainians. Four of the wounded remain in a serious condition, the UAE Ministry of Defence informed.
UAE Condemns Attack
The UAE Ministry of Defence condemned the "blatant attack". The government body termed the incident a "serious violation and a clear breach of international law".
"The UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens and residents," the ministry stated. Emergency responders have reportedly brought the fires on board the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah under control.
The ministry informed that the nation remains on the "highest level of readiness and preparedness" to address continuing threats.
The maritime incident followed US strikes launched against Iran early Tuesda with the military action occurring shortly after President Donald Trump announced that Washington is "reinstating" a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.
The ongoing geopolitical conflict continues to extract a toll on civilian seafarers. Last month, a US military strike on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello killed three Indian sailors.
This has added to the ever mounting number of Indian Sailors who have been killed while transiting the strategic strait.
Regional Strikes Target Allies
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched broader retaliatory ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting locations in Bahrain and Jordan alongside the UAE.
In Bahrain, IRGC forces targeted the Al Juffair base, which houses the US Fifth Fleet headquarters, weapons depots, satellite communications and troop housing. Missiles also targeted the Sheikh Isa Air Base.
In Jordan, the IRGC struck the Prince Hassan Air Base, aiming at command centres, drone hangars, fuel depots and ammunition storage.
Explosions were also recorded near the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Al-Azraq.
No casualties or significant material damage were reported in Jordan or Bahrain as the Jordanian military intercepted multiple incoming missiles while Bahraini authorities sounded air raid sirens to warn its citizens.