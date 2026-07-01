Indian Sailor's Body Returned From Venezuela With Vital Organs Missing, Family Alleges Cover-Up

The family of merchant navy sailor Rakesh Chauhan claims his body was returned from Venezuela with several vital organs missing.
This made it impossible to determine the exact cause of death in a second post-mortem conducted in India.
The union has urged the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Caracas to secure the Venezuelan autopsy report.
A 33-year-old Indian merchant navy sailor's death in Venezuela has sparked allegations of possible foul play after his body was returned to India with several vital internal organs missing, prompting his family and seafarers' unions to demand a thorough investigation.
Rakesh Chauhan, from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, reportedly died of a suspected heart attack while serving aboard a merchant vessel in Venezuela. However, questions over the circumstances of his death emerged after his body was repatriated to India.
According to the Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India (FSUI), Chauhan's remains arrived without a detailed medical history or a complete post-mortem report from Venezuelan authorities. The lack of documentation prompted his family to seek a second autopsy in India.
When the body reached Deoria, local doctors initially declined to conduct another post-mortem, saying an autopsy appeared to have already been performed abroad. A fresh examination was carried out only after the District Magistrate intervened.
The second post-mortem reportedly found extensive surgical incisions, including a 60-cm cut running from the neck to the pubic region secured with 22 stitches, and a 20-cm incision across the back of the head with 21 stitches. Doctors also noted that the body had been kept in deep freeze between May 7 and June 5 and showed signs of skin peeling.
More significantly, the examination allegedly found that several vital organs, including the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, stomach, intestines, spleen and gall bladder, along with other internal tissues, were missing. Doctors reportedly said the absence of these organs made it impossible to conclusively determine the exact cause of death.
Chauhan had travelled to Venezuela in November 2025 to work aboard a merchant vessel after being recruited by a company identified as Xfinity.
His father, Ram Dev Chauhan, alleged that the company provided little information about the circumstances surrounding his son's death. According to the family, company officials initially said Chauhan had fallen aboard the vessel, suffered serious injuries and was receiving treatment. The following morning, they were informed that his chances of survival were only five per cent, before being told later that evening that he had died from his injuries.
The family also claimed the company had promised to return the body within a week, but it reached Deoria only on June 4, nearly a month later. They further alleged they were never informed that organs had been removed from Chauhan's body or asked to provide consent.
In a statement, the FSUI said the family was demanding "the full autopsy report and immediate clarification on several deeply disturbing irregularities in the handling of his case in Venezuela." The union questioned "why were vital organs removed from his body without informing the family or seeking their consent?" and "why was the family kept in the dark until they demanded and arranged a re-postmortem in India?"
The union also alleged that the receipt for Chauhan's mortal remains had been forged, claiming it was signed in the name of "Anjana Chauraisya" instead of "Ranjana Chaurasiya", who signed on behalf of his wife. It further said the vessel named in Chauhan's employment agreement did not match the ship on which he was actually deployed.
Calling the discrepancies "grave suspicions of foul play and a possible cover-up", the FSUI asked, "What is being hidden?"
The union has urged the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Caracas to intervene urgently to "secure and release the complete autopsy/post-mortem report from Venezuelan authorities", order "a thorough, independent investigation into the circumstances of death and handling of remains", and "ensure justice, accountability, and adequate compensation for the bereaved family."
"Seafarers' lives and dignity cannot be treated with such callousness," the FSUI said.
(Firstpost reported)