Why The Death Of Indian Seafarer Rakesh Chauhan In Venezuela Has Raised So Many Questions | Explained

A second post-mortem in India found several internal organs missing from Rakesh Chauhan's body, leaving doctors unable to determine the exact cause of death.
Chauhan's family has alleged foul play, while Indian authorities have not concluded that a crime was committed.
India has sought an investigation from Venezuelan authorities as questions remain over the circumstances of the seafarer's death.
The death of Indian seafarer Rakesh Chauhan in Venezuela has prompted diplomatic engagement after a second post-mortem in India reportedly found several of his internal organs were missing, leaving doctors unable to determine the exact cause of his death. The findings have led to questions from his family, demands for an inquiry by seafarers' unions and an investigation sought by the Indian government.
Chauhan, a 33-year-old merchant navy crew member from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, died in Venezuela in May while serving aboard a merchant vessel. His family says they were informed that he had suffered a heart attack. But when his body reached India weeks later, a fresh post-mortem raised new questions about the circumstances of his death and the handling of his remains. While the family has alleged foul play, no investigating authority has concluded that a crime was committed. Here's what is known so far.
How Rakesh Chauhan Died in Venezuela
NDTV reported that Chauhan travelled to Venezuela in November 2025 through a private shipping company to work aboard a merchant vessel. His family said the company informed them of his death in May and attributed it to a cardiac arrest.
What happened between Chauhan's death and the repatriation of his body has yet to be fully explained. It was reported that his body was repatriated several weeks later, and the family said they had not received a detailed autopsy report or a clear account of the events leading to his death.
The second post-mortem in India added to those questions.
What Did the First and Second Post-Mortem Reports Find?
NDTV reported that doctors in Deoria initially declined to conduct another post-mortem because the body showed signs of an autopsy having already been carried out. A second examination was later ordered by the district administration.
The examination found extensive stitching from the head to the abdomen and recorded that the brain, heart, lungs and several other internal organs were absent. Doctors said they could not establish the exact cause of death because the organs required for forensic examination were not available.
In forensic examinations, doctors rely on internal organs to look for signs of disease, injury or other medical conditions that may have contributed to a person's death. Without those organs, independently confirming or ruling out a reported cause of death becomes significantly more difficult.
The Times of India reported that the findings prompted the Indian Embassy in Caracas to seek an inquiry into how Chauhan's body was handled before it was repatriated.
Why Is the Family Alleging Foul Play?
The family's concerns stem from what they say is a mismatch between the explanation they initially received and the findings of the second post-mortem.
Chauhan's relatives were informed he had died of a heart attack but were not provided with an autopsy report from Venezuela. They have questioned how that conclusion can be verified when the organs required for forensic examination were no longer present.
His widow has demanded a thorough investigation, The Times of India reported, saying she wants to know how her husband died and why his body was returned in that condition.
So far, neither Indian nor Venezuelan authorities have publicly concluded that Chauhan was murdered or that any criminal act led to the reported absence of his organs.
What's Happening in the Investigation?
The matter has since moved beyond the family's complaints and is now being pursued through official and diplomatic channels.
NDTV reported that the Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India (FSUI) has questioned the circumstances of Chauhan's death, arguing that his body was returned without adequate documentation, including an autopsy report. The union has called for a comprehensive investigation into both his death and the handling of his remains.
Meanwhile, The Times of India reported that the Indian Embassy in Caracas had asked Venezuelan authorities to investigate the circumstances of Chauhan's death and the handling of his body before it was repatriated. No findings from that inquiry had been made public at the time of the report.
What Role Are the Governments of Both Nations Playing?
India has taken up the matter with Venezuela through diplomatic channels.
NDTV reported that the Indian Embassy in Caracas has been pursuing the case with local authorities since the findings of the second post-mortem emerged.
The Ministry of External Affairs has urged Venezuelan authorities to establish the circumstances of Chauhan's death and explain the handling of his body before it was returned to India.
Investigations in both countries are still underway. Until Venezuelan authorities respond to India's requests and investigators receive the records they have sought, the circumstances surrounding Rakesh Chauhan's death are likely to remain unresolved.