Why The Death Of Indian Seafarer Rakesh Chauhan In Venezuela Has Raised So Many Questions | Explained

Chauhan, a 33-year-old merchant navy crew member from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, died in Venezuela in May while serving aboard a merchant vessel. His family says they were informed that he had suffered a heart attack. But when his body reached India weeks later, a fresh post-mortem raised new questions about the circumstances of his death and the handling of his remains. While the family has alleged foul play, no investigating authority has concluded that a crime was committed. Here's what is known so far.