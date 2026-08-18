Jharkhand Protest: Students Call Off CM House Gherao After Govt Cancels Recruitment Exams

Jharkhand students called off their August 20 gherao of Hemant Soren’s residence after the government scrapped recruitment exams.
Soren cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam and all recruitment tests conducted by TDPL since 2014.
The decision ended hunger strikes, while successful candidates protested the cancellation and the BJP sought a CBI probe.
Students in Jharkhand on Tuesday called off their planned August 20 gherao of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence after the state government decided to scrap controversial recruitment examinations.
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch had earlier appealed to students from across the state to assemble in Ranchi for the protest.
Soren formally cancelled the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination after chairing a marathon Cabinet meeting at the state secretariat on Monday. The government also cancelled all recruitment tests conducted by outsourced firm TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) since 2014.
“The government has decided to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam, which was one of the major demands of the protesting students. We have also decided to cancel all tests conducted by outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) and the results published by it,” Soren told the media.
Protests And Reforms
The hunger strikes launched by the protesters have also ended. Three of the six protesters called off their fasts following the government's announcement.
JLKM leader Devendra Mahto ended his hunger strike after 16 days around Monday midnight. Prem Nayak and Umme Habiba also ended their protests, according to a member of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch had been occupying Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since July 25. The protesters had demanded a CBI probe into alleged recruitment irregularities and the resignation of the chief minister. The group had repeatedly accused the ruling JMM-Congress alliance of failing to act on their demands.
To address concerns over the recruitment process, the state government has constituted an exam reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal.
Soren said the Jharkhand Competitive Examination Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment Act would be strictly implemented. He also said the CID investigation into the alleged irregularities was continuing.
Counter-Protests Spark Backlash
The decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination, however, triggered a counter-protest by candidates who had cleared the exam and secured government jobs.
A group of successful candidates gathered outside the state secretariat on Tuesday and appealed to Soren not to cancel the examination. They said the decision could leave around 2,000 people jobless.
Meanwhile, the opposition BJP backed the protesting students' demand for a CBI probe.
Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi urged Soren to accept the students' demands and questioned why the government should oppose a CBI probe if it was confident about the recruitment process.