Outlook Explains | Who Is Devendra Nath Mahto And Why Is He On Hunger Strike?

Devendra Nath Mahto has begun an indefinite hunger strike demanding a fair probe into alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.
The student leader is being compared to Sonam Wangchuk because of his decision to adopt a peaceful fast to press for students' demands.
Mahto has demanded a CBI and ED investigation, cancellation of the 14th JPSC preliminary examination, and greater transparency in state recruitment.
Hailing from Jharkhand, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has emerged as the face of the movement after launching an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi. This comes amid alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations.
This hunger strike has fast drawn parallels over a hunger strike taken by activist Sonam Wangchuk during nationwide NEET protests. Although there has been no formal association between both activists, this method of protest has become an eerie reminder of Wangchuk.
Who Is Devendra Nath Mahto?
Mahto is a student activist from Ranchi belonging to a rural background. he completed his schooling in Bundu before pursuing higher education at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University in Ranchi.
According to India Today, he holds first-division postgraduate degrees in Sanskrit, Kurmali, Tribal and Regional Languages. He also earned a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree from Hazaribagh.
He has been involved with student movements since 2015. Mahto raised issues related to paper leaks, scholarships, reservation policies, recruitment rules and alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Why Is Devendra Nath Mahto On Hunger Strike?
Mahto’s indefinite fast entered its third day, and the eleventh day of the protest. People have been drawing parallels with Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on indefinite fast for 26 days beginning from July 24. Wangchuk was a part of Cockroach Janta Party protest over NEET exam paper leaks and the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Mahto is on hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.
What Did Mahto Say?
These protesters have demanded greater transparency in the examination process and urged the Hemant Soren-led government to hold talks with them and address their concerns. The aspirants also held a Mashal March as part of their agitation, as per ANI.
Speaking to IANS, Mahto said, "My entire body is in pain. My legs feel very heavy. I am feeling dizzy. I am also having difficulty in my chest and while breathing. I am extremely weak and finding it difficult to speak. My body has become very weak..."
"The government will have to bow down because this is a fight of the students of the entire Jharkhand. This is the voice of millions of young people who search for their dreams in books. Students do not belong to any political party. No matter which party is in power, leaders of all parties should support them," he said earlier.
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke also extended support to the protest.
What Are The Students Demanding?
The student protests had begun after declaration of 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on July 5. After several irregularities surfaced in the public domain, a CID investigation began and Commission Chairperson L Khiangte resigned. The developments have also led to the postponement of nine recruitment examinations, affecting hundreds of government vacancies and leaving thousands of aspirants in limbo.
Speaking to ANI, Mahto said, "First, we will ensure that the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services is cancelled and make sure that examinations happening through TDPL agencies are looked into. We will force reforms for JPSC, JSSC exams," he added.
According to ANI, five students have begun a hunger strike as they continue protest over these irregularities. The protesters are scheduled to carry out a march to commemorate the death anniversary of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren today.
The protester told ANI, "Today is the death anniversary of Dishom Guru. Following in the footsteps of our source of inspiration, we are here today. Today, we have some creative programs. We are going to hold a tribute march for Dishom Guru."
"Starting today, five of our comrades are on a hunger strike. The CM should take string decision, and we all stand with him. Our fight isn't with the Chief Minister. Our fight isn't with any party. Our fight is with the rotten system that has taken over the system. We also assure that our platform will not become a platform for any political party," he added.
What happened in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination?
The CID investigation has widened beyond the examination results to examine the conduct of the recruitment process itself. The alleged irregularities at the 14th Combined Civil Services Examination that was held this April and the arrest of Abhay Tiwari alias Manoj Kunmar Tiwari, a Block Supply Officer (BSO) in Godda district came as a development. CID says he played a major role in the recruitment racket.