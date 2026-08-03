Buxar Classrooms To UN Programmes: Prashant Kishor’s Early Life & Education Before Electoral Debut

Prashant Kishor transitioned from a UN public health professional to India’s leading political strategist.
His campaigns transformed election strategies before he entered active politics with Jan Suraaj Party.
Kishor’s journey from Bihar roots to electoral politics marks a new political chapter.
Prashant Kishor has emerged as one of India's most recognisable political figures after spending more than a decade shaping election campaigns for parties across the political spectrum. His victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election marks his first electoral success, completing his transition from political consultant to elected representative.
Kishor passed his Class 10 examination from M.P. High School, Buxar, under the Bihar School Examination Board in 1991. He completed his Class 12 from Patna Science College in 1993 under the Bihar Intermediate Education Council.
He later earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from the University of Lucknow between 1996 and 1999. He went on to complete a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, from 2001 to 2003. The programme was conducted in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University and Hinduja Hospital.
In 2010, Kishor also completed an intensive French language programme at Cavilam Vichy, affiliated with the University of Clermont-Ferrand, France.
Public Health Career
Before entering politics, Kishor spent nearly eight years working in public health and development, primarily in Africa, on programmes supported by the United Nations. He served as Head of Social Policy and Planning at UNICEF in Chad, where his work focused on child nutrition, social welfare and development planning.
During this period, he authored a paper examining the paradox of India's economic growth alongside persistent malnutrition. According to widely reported accounts, the paper reached the Prime Minister's Office and drew the attention of then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, leading to a meeting that opened the door to electoral politics.
Rise As A Political Strategist
Kishor entered Indian politics around 2011, playing a key role in Narendra Modi's successful 2012 Gujarat Assembly election campaign. Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he co-founded Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG), which introduced campaign innovations including Chai Pe Charcha, 3D hologram rallies, Run for Unity and large-scale digital voter outreach.
He later established the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which became one of the country's most prominent political consultancy organisations. Over the following years, Kishor and his team advised parties across the political spectrum, including the BJP, JD(U), Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, YSR Congress Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.
Among the campaigns associated with him were 'Phir Se- Nitish Kumar', Coffee with Captain, Didi Ke Bolo and Banglar Gorbo Mamata, which helped establish his reputation as one of India's leading election strategists.
Entry Into Politics
Kishor formally entered politics in 2018 when he joined the Janata Dal (United) and was appointed its national vice-president. His association with the party ended in 2020 following differences with the leadership.
In October 2022, he launched the Jan Suraj Padayatra, travelling across Bihar to engage with residents and understand local concerns. Two years later, on 2 October 2024, he formally launched the Jan Suraaj Party, ending his career as a political consultant to seek public office directly.
His victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election represents the first electoral success of that transition, marking the beginning of a new phase in a career that has spanned public health, political consulting and now elected politics.