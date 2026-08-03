Senate Republicans See Trump as Growing Political Liability Ahead of Midterms: Reports

Senate Republicans are increasingly concerned that Donald Trump could become a political liability ahead of the 2027 midterm elections
Lawmakers fear his declining approval ratings and handling of the Iran conflict may alienate independent and swing voters
Despite retaining strong support among Republican voters, Trump is prompting fresh debate over campaign strategy in competitive races
Republican senators are increasingly viewing US President Donald Trump as a political liability ahead of the 2027 midterm elections, expressing concern that his declining popularity and repeated clashes with Senate Republicans are complicating the party's efforts to defend key seats.
According to The Hill, several GOP lawmakers told the publication that Trump's public criticism of Senate Republicans, insistence on pursuing controversial policies and falling approval ratings have become a growing source of anxiety as campaigning intensifies.
"That's the perception in the room," one Republican senator, speaking anonymously, said of discussions within the Senate Republican conference, referring to Trump's impact on congressional races.
The concerns come as polls show Republican candidates trailing Democratic challengers in battleground and traditionally Republican-leaning states, including North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa and Texas.
'Political Yoke'
Much of the frustration has centred on Trump's refusal to abandon a proposed US$1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund to compensate MAGA allies investigated or prosecuted during the Biden administration.
Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina called the proposal both "horrible policy" and "horrible politics", warning that it had become a burden for Republican candidates.
"I want this yoke off of the members who are up for election in November because there's no way to explain it," Tillis said.
"This is going to lend credibility to the Democrats hanging this on the necks of Republicans who are up in November... Nothing good is coming from this."
The issue appeared to ease after the Justice Department rescinded the order establishing the fund following pressure from Tillis and Senator John Cornyn, although both lawmakers suggested resistance had come from within the White House.
Growing Rift With Senate GOP
Republican lawmakers have also criticised Trump's continued pressure on the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act, despite acknowledging that the legislation has little chance of becoming law.
Cornyn warned that the strategy risked discouraging Republican voters ahead of the elections.
"He's demoralizing our base of voters we're depending on... to elect Republicans," Cornyn said, referring to Senator Mike Lee, one of Trump's allies pressing to keep the issue alive.
Lawmakers have also expressed concern over Trump's repeated public criticism of Senate Majority Leader John Thune.
Senator Lisa Murkowski said Trump's attacks were making Thune's leadership more difficult.
"When you have a president that is publicly challenging his leadership, that makes his job harder... It doesn't help us," she said.
Senator John Kennedy echoed the criticism, saying Trump's attacks on a Republican-controlled Congress "don't help".
White House Pushes Back
The White House rejected suggestions that Trump had become an electoral liability.
Spokesperson Olivia Wales described Trump as the "unequivocal leader" of the Republican Party and pointed to his administration's record on border security, tax cuts and crime, arguing that Republicans remained well-positioned to contrast their agenda with that of Democrats.
Political Headwinds
The internal criticism comes as Trump's standing on several policy fronts has weakened in recent months.
A recent poll found that only one in three Americans support the US military campaign against Iran, with most respondents saying they remained uncertain about the administration's objectives.
Separately, Pew Research Center surveys have shown declining international confidence in Trump's handling of global affairs, while another Pew study found that China has overtaken the United States in global favourability, although India remains among the countries where views of the US continue to be more positive.
The latest criticism underscores growing unease within the Senate Republican conference as lawmakers weigh Trump's continued influence over the party against mounting concerns about his impact on competitive races that will determine control of the chamber.