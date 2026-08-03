'Even Narottam Mishra Would Have Lost': Congress Wins Datia Assembly Bypoll In Madhya Pradesh

Congress’ Ghanshyam Singh defeats BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari, winning Datia Assembly bypoll by 6,016 votes.
Byelection was held after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti’s disqualification following court conviction in fraud case.
Mohan Yadav accepts people’s verdict, while Jitu Patwari calls result a sign of change.
Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh won the Datia Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, securing 66,757 votes. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashutosh Tiwari, who received 60,741 votes.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Singh won the seat by a margin of 6,016 votes after 15 rounds of counting. Voting for the constituency was held on July 30.
The byelection was necessitated after the disqualification of sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti in April 2026. A Delhi court had convicted and sentenced Bharti in a bank fraud and cheating case.
The BJP fielded Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate, replacing party veteran Narottam Mishra. Mishra represented the Datia constituency for three consecutive terms between 2008 and 2018. He lost the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Political Reactions
Ashutosh Tiwari addressed reporters while the counting process was still underway. He thanked voters, party workers and leaders for their support during the campaign.
"Every one of our dedicated workers is standing with full enthusiasm, and the counting is still underway. The Datia case is not hidden from you, so many of your questions already have answers. For now, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the voters, our workers, and party leaders for their blessings, hard work, confidence, and commitment to advancing the party’s ideology and taking the government’s welfare schemes to the grassroots. I will accept whatever mandate the people give with humility," Tiwari told ANI.
"This election has exposed the real face of the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh. This is the result of the collective effort of our team in Madhya Pradesh. The people of the state have given a sign for change. Even if he (BJP’s Narottam Mishra) had contested, he would have lost," Patwari told ANI.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the BJP accepted the verdict of the people with humility.
"We accept the verdict of the people with humility and hope to fight the upcoming elections with even greater strength and win," Yadav said.