'Even Narottam Mishra Would Have Lost': Congress Wins Datia Assembly Bypoll In Madhya Pradesh

"Every one of our dedicated workers is standing with full enthusiasm, and the counting is still underway. The Datia case is not hidden from you, so many of your questions already have answers. For now, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the voters, our workers, and party leaders for their blessings, hard work, confidence, and commitment to advancing the party’s ideology and taking the government’s welfare schemes to the grassroots. I will accept whatever mandate the people give with humility," Tiwari told ANI.