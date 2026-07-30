Madhya Pradesh bypoll: BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari faces Congress rival Ghanshyam Singh in Datia

Voting underway in Datia Assembly constituency bypoll with 2,20,344 electors eligible to cast their ballot.
BJP and Congress candidates in a straight fight among 21 contestants; polling from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
District administration fully prepared; officials appeal for peaceful and fearless voting.
Voting began at 7 a.m. on Thursday (July 30, 2026) for the byelection to the Datia Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 2,20,344 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise across 291 polling stations set up in the constituency. Polling will continue till 6 p.m., according to Election Commission officials.
The bypoll has turned into a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ashutosh Tiwari and the Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh, though a total of 21 candidates are in the fray. The outcome will be closely watched as an indicator of the political mood in the region.
Collector and District Election Officer Swapnil Wankhede stated that the State Election Commission and the district administration are fully prepared for the bypoll. He appealed to the public to cast their votes fearlessly and ensure a peaceful polling process. Security arrangements and logistical preparations have been put in place to facilitate smooth voting.
Datia, located in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, holds strategic importance in state politics. Byelections often serve as barometers of public sentiment between general elections, and both major parties have invested significant effort in campaigning. The presence of multiple candidates reflects local political dynamics, though the primary battle is expected to be bipolar between the BJP and Congress.
Officials have urged voters to check their names in the electoral rolls and reach polling stations well in time. Special arrangements have been made for elderly and differently-abled voters. The counting of votes will take place on a later date as notified by the Election Commission.
As polling progresses through the day, the focus remains on voter turnout and the overall conduct of the election. The administration has reiterated its commitment to free, fair and peaceful voting, calling upon all stakeholders to maintain the democratic spirit of the exercise. The results of the Datia bypoll will add another chapter to Madhya Pradesh’s evolving political landscape.