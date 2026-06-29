CM Mohan Yadav Mastermind Behind Madhya Pradesh Land Scam: Congress

“Only one day remains now! The people of Madhya Pradesh are eagerly awaiting your 'answer'! If the 'silence' is not broken even then, the Congress will hold a 'Corruption Meeting' on June 30th! It will launch a 'Jawab Do' (give an answer) campaign with the public, based on the principle that asking questions is the right of the people! The decision is yours now!" Patwari said.