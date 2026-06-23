Congress Seeks SC Judge-Led Inquiry Into MP CM Mohan Yadav Family's Land Purchases

Congress seeks Supreme Court-monitored probe into Mohan Yadav land deals.
Report alleges Yadav family acquired 253 acres since 2021.
Opposition demands transparency over land-use changes and project approvals.
The Congress demanded a Supreme Court judge-led investigation on Tuesday into alleged land acquisitions by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's family members.
The Indian Express revealed citing government land records, that Yadav's wife, son, daughter-in-law, and extended family purchased 168 acres across 137 plots in Ujjain between December 2023 and December 2025. These acquisitions were made either directly or through four real estate companies owned by them.
The purchases were mostly made in areas where government road projects or the Ujjain Master Plan, 2035, proposes turning agricultural land into residential or commercial properties. The family has acquired a total of 253 acres since 2021, when Yadav became a State Minister, the report said.
Yadav replaced Shivraj Singh Chouhan, now Union Agriculture Minister, as Chief Minister in December 2023. Yadav's family has a long history of operating in the Ujjain real estate sector. He is a third-term MLA from Ujjain-South. He previously served as the chairperson of the Ujjain Development Authority from 2004 to 2010, and chaired the M.P. Tourism Development Corporation from 2011 to 2013.
Opposition Demands Probe
Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar held a press conference in Bhopal, alleging the land prices were increased in a well-planned manner by bringing projects there, and land was purchased before announcing the projects.
"Certainly, the Chief Minister will say that ‘everything happened as per rules and law, and that we file the income tax’. But our demand is that a Supreme Court judge should investigate this by forming a committee," Singhar said as quoted by The Hindu. He added, "We know that the Chief Minister will not get this probed by an SIT or give answers."
Singhar alleged further corruption of crores of rupees in preparations for Ujjain's Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2028.
“Simhastha is a grand festival of faith, devotion, and eternal culture. But will Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ji also answer for the corruption worth crores of rupees in the name of Simhastha?,” the LoP asked in a post on X.
“Serious questions are being raised regarding the Simhastha projects, lands, and contracts in Ujjain. After all, who are the people behind these deals? Which companies are being benefited?,” he added.
He alleged similar land irregularities have occurred in Indore, and sought that the names of companies and people involved be revealed.
Congress national general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on the social media platform X, questioning the silence of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Congress national general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also suggested the leak of the land records was orchestrated by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan due to internal Bharatiya Janata Party factionalism.
"In the BJP’s ‘double engine’ government in Madhya Pradesh, the ‘engine of loot’ is running at full speed. The Chief Minister of the State himself, Mohan Yadav, has become the mastermind of this loot," Ramesh said. He added, "There is also talk that the ‘farming of news’ against the Chief Minister has been orchestrated by the Agriculture Minister who went from M.P. to the Centre!"