18 Maternal Deaths Since May, Rajasthan's Health Apparatus Under Scrutiny

Backlash and Delays

The current incident follows a similar occurrence where five mothers lost their lives following caesarean operations at New Medical College Hospital in Kota between May 5 and May 17. The state has kept the results of a previous investigation into maternal fatalities in Kota under wraps. A joint panel of specialists from AIIMS Delhi, SMS Medical College Jaipur and Kota Medical College examined these fatalities and handed their findings to the state administration.