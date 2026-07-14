18 Maternal Deaths Since May, Rajasthan's Health Apparatus Under Scrutiny

Nine maternal deaths were reported within six days at government hospitals in Bhilwara and Banswara, bringing the state's toll to 18 since May.
Bhilwara's Mahatma Gandhi Hospital recorded five deaths, prompting a six-member medical committee to investigate multiple clinical factors.
In Banswara, a five-member panel is probing four deaths, including that of an unmarried minor who underwent a rural abortion.
Rajasthan's state-run healthcare infrastructure faces renewed scrutiny following a surge in maternal fatalities. Nine women lost their lives within a six-day window at state hospitals in Bhilwara and Banswara, pushing the total maternal death toll across five districts in the state to 18 since May.
Rajasthan faces persistent fatalities linked to delivery and surgical complications with a similar case reported in Kota a couple of months ago. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the maternal mortality rate of Rajasthan in 2022 was 87 per lakh live births. This is slightly better than the national average of 88 per lakh live births.
Though, the recent high profile cases involving maternal deaths in the state has raised questions over the figure as well as the medical apparatus in the state as a whole.
Probes and Findings
Five fatalities occurred at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara between July 5 and July 10. The deceased included three women who underwent caesarean sections, one pregnant patient and another individual admitted for scheduled gynaecological surgery.
Civic officials stated that many of these patients suffered from severe anaemia alongside other pre-existing medical conditions. The fatalities likely stemmed from a combination of clinical issues rather than a single source, Bhilwara Chief Medical and Health Officer Arun Gaud said, adding that a six-member panel of senior doctors is investigating each case, the Eonomic Times reported.
Pooja Gangrade, principal of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College, said in remarks reported by TOI: "A micro-level discussion was held on the reasons for the deaths...and the conclusion was that, prima facie, two deaths were due to cardiac arrest and the third due to lung problems. The fourth pregnant woman did not undergo any operation."
Medical experts are evaluating clinical guidelines, sanitation measures, surgical room protocols, pharmaceutical supplies, diagnostic tools and recovery monitoring, Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said.
Describing the fatalities as "extremely sad and unfortunate", Khimsar added that the state would conduct the investigations with complete openness while dismissing claims that a shared surgical ward contamination triggered the fatalities in Bhilwara.
Backlash and Delays
The current incident follows a similar occurrence where five mothers lost their lives following caesarean operations at New Medical College Hospital in Kota between May 5 and May 17. The state has kept the results of a previous investigation into maternal fatalities in Kota under wraps. A joint panel of specialists from AIIMS Delhi, SMS Medical College Jaipur and Kota Medical College examined these fatalities and handed their findings to the state administration.
This delay in releasing the findings has prompted relatives of the deceased and opposition politicians to demand greater transparency.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called the situation "alarming" and alleged severe lapses following reports that doctors performed caesarean sections despite a positive infection test in a surgical ward. Gehlot also raised concerns over the supply of surgical tools at the Bhilwara facility and asked the Union Health Ministry to dispatch an expert delegation to inspect state-run hospitals in Rajasthan.
In a post on X, Gehlot wrote: "Has the BJP govt left Rajasthan to God's mercy? Such incidents coming to light one after another show that the state govt is not bothered by all this."
Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully described Rajasthan's healthcare system as being "on ventilator" and demanded accountability from Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal also criticised the health department, questioning whether its role had been reduced to issuing statements.
Families Allege Negligence
Relatives of the victims who died in state-run hospitals across Kota, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Banswara allege medical negligence while demanding an independent inquiry, financial compensation and stricter safety protocols to prevent future tragedies.
TOI reported Manish Pandey, whose wife Isha Pandey died after a caesarean delivery at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, as saying: "I pleaded with the doctors for care, but my pleas were ignored. Doctors do not even visit patients for care outside of their duty rounds. The care of pregnant and new mothers is left to the nurses."