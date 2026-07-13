Security Agencies on High Alert After Email Threatens Bomb Blasts During PM's Haryana, Punjab Visit

P PTI Published at: 13 July 2026 5:56 pm

Security agencies are on high alert after an email purportedly from a pro-Khalistan group threatened to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Friday rally in Jind. It claimed bomb blasts will be carried out at schools, railway stations and other locations in Chandigarh and Jalandhar on July 17 during his visit to Punjab and Haryana, officials said on Monday

P PTI Published at: 13 July 2026 5:56 pm