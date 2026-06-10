Bomb Threat Email Triggers Evacuation Of Pune Municipal Corporation Headquarters

PMC received an email threatening bomb blasts at its headquarters and the mayor’s office on Wednesday.
The civic body evacuated the main building and launched a search operation with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.
Entry to the premises has been suspended until security agencies complete checks and declare the area safe.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday received an email threatening a bomb blast at its headquarters and the mayor’s office, prompting evacuation of the building and a search of the premises, officials said.
Following the threat, the civic administration cleared the entire main building as a precautionary measure and launched a search operation with the assistance of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), they said.
"The PMC's main office and the mayor's office received an email threatening a bomb blast. The entire main building has been evacuated and a thorough search is being carried out by the bomb detection squad," a PMC official said.
The building would remain closed to employees and visitors until the search operation is completed and security agencies declare the premises safe. Entry to the PMC premises has been prohibited till further orders, the official said.
Security was stepped up at the site, while the threat email was also being examined, civic officials said.