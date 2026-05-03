Crude Bombs, Explosives Seized In Kerala Ahead Of Vote Counting

Summary of this article
Police recovered five crude country-made bombs and over 3 kg of explosive powder during a raid in Dharmadam, represented by Pinarayi Vijayan.
Search was conducted after inputs that explosives were being made under the guise of firecracker manufacturing.
Case registered against a local resident; seizure comes a day before vote counting for Kerala’s April 9 Assembly polls.
Police seized explosive materials, such as crude country-made bombs and gunpowder, during a search in the Dharmadam Assembly constituency, represented by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, a day ahead of the counting of votes.
Kerala's 140 seats had elections on April 9; the results will be tallied on May 4.
Five country-made bombs and more than three kilograms of explosive powder were found when a squad of Edakkad police investigated a home in Thannada in the Meppoyil district after receiving a tip about illegal firecracker production that resembled crude explosives.
Police registered a case against a resident identified as Nanu in connection with the seizure.
Officials claim that the search was conducted after receiving intelligence indicating that explosive materials were being produced at the location under the pretence of making firecrackers.
They said that when licensed firecracker stores were subjected to limitations, there was an increase in illicit firecracker production in the area.