French Open 2026: How Much Do Roland Garros Winners Get Paid?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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French Open 2026: Find out how much the winners of the men’s and women’s events at Roland Garros will earn in prize money this year

French Open 2026 prize money much do Roland Garros grand slam winners get paid
The men’s, left, and women’s trophies are displayed during the draw for the French Open tennis tournament, Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Summary of this article

  • The French Open 2026 begins Sunday at Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the year on clay

  • Beyond the trophy, players will compete for one of the richest prize money pots in tennis

  • Find out how much the French Open 2026 winners will get paid in prize money

The French Open 2026 is scheduled to start on Sunday, May 24, with top tennis stars vying for the second Grand Slam tournament of the season in the most famous red-clay competition in the world.

While defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is out with a wrist injury, stars like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will look to challenge for the men’s singles title, while Coco Gauff will seek to defend her women’s singles title against the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

Besides the chance to lift the Roland Garros trophy, the players will also compete for a huge prize pool. Let’s take a look at how much the Roland Garros winners will get paid this year.

French Open 2026 Prize Money Pot

This year’s French Open will feature a total prize money pot of 61.723 million euros, an increase of 5.371 million euros from last year’s prize pot. The men’s and women’s singles champions will be awarded 2.8 million euros.

This is the complete breakdown of prize money awarded in the singles events:

  • Champion: €2,800,000

  • Finalist: €1,400,000

  • Semi-finalist: €750,000

  • Quarter-finalist: €470,000

  • Round of 16: €285,000

  • Third round: €187,000

  • Second round: €130,000

  • First round: €87,000

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This is the prize money awarded to the participants in the doubles events:

  • Champions: €600,000

  • Finalists: €300,000

  • Semi-finalists: €150,000

  • Quarter-finalists: €82,000

  • Round of 16: €45,000

  • Second round: €29,000

  • First round: €19,000

French Open 2026 Prize Money Controversy

Despite the increase in the prize pool, there has been a raging controversy among the players at the French Open 2026 regarding their share of the prize money. The players’ share of revenue in this event is reportedly 14.3%, far lower than the 22% at other ATP and WTA events.

Gauff and Sabalenka are among the leading stars who have threatened to boycott the Grand Slams if their share of the revenue is not increased. Several top-ranked players, including Sabalenka and Sinner, released a statement criticising the French Open prize money.

Despite this, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said that the organisers will not be increasing the prize money anymore, but will start discussions with the discontented players.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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