French Open 2026: How Much Do Roland Garros Winners Get Paid?

The French Open 2026 begins Sunday at Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the year on clay
Beyond the trophy, players will compete for one of the richest prize money pots in tennis
Find out how much the French Open 2026 winners will get paid in prize money
The French Open 2026 is scheduled to start on Sunday, May 24, with top tennis stars vying for the second Grand Slam tournament of the season in the most famous red-clay competition in the world.
While defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is out with a wrist injury, stars like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will look to challenge for the men’s singles title, while Coco Gauff will seek to defend her women’s singles title against the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.
Besides the chance to lift the Roland Garros trophy, the players will also compete for a huge prize pool. Let’s take a look at how much the Roland Garros winners will get paid this year.
French Open 2026 Prize Money Pot
This year’s French Open will feature a total prize money pot of 61.723 million euros, an increase of 5.371 million euros from last year’s prize pot. The men’s and women’s singles champions will be awarded 2.8 million euros.
This is the complete breakdown of prize money awarded in the singles events:
Champion: €2,800,000
Finalist: €1,400,000
Semi-finalist: €750,000
Quarter-finalist: €470,000
Round of 16: €285,000
Third round: €187,000
Second round: €130,000
First round: €87,000
This is the prize money awarded to the participants in the doubles events:
Champions: €600,000
Finalists: €300,000
Semi-finalists: €150,000
Quarter-finalists: €82,000
Round of 16: €45,000
Second round: €29,000
First round: €19,000
French Open 2026 Prize Money Controversy
Despite the increase in the prize pool, there has been a raging controversy among the players at the French Open 2026 regarding their share of the prize money. The players’ share of revenue in this event is reportedly 14.3%, far lower than the 22% at other ATP and WTA events.
Gauff and Sabalenka are among the leading stars who have threatened to boycott the Grand Slams if their share of the revenue is not increased. Several top-ranked players, including Sabalenka and Sinner, released a statement criticising the French Open prize money.
Despite this, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said that the organisers will not be increasing the prize money anymore, but will start discussions with the discontented players.