San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA Playoffs: Defending Champions Lead Western Conference Finals 2-1
Powered by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (26 points, 12 assists), the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-108 in Game 3 of the NBA 2026, Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on Friday (May 22). After a sluggish start in the first quarter (26-31), the visitors took control of the match to grab a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series. Scores of 32-20, 37-33, and 28-24 in the following quarters pretty much tell the story of their domination. But the Texas night belonged to Thunder's bench. The second unit featuring the likes of Jared McCain (24 pts), Jaylin Williams (18 pts), Alex Caruso (15 pts), etc. dropped 76 points -- most in any Conference Finals game since 1970-71. Game 4, scheduled for May 24, will be played at the same venue. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks have taken a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Finals will run from June 3 to 19, coinciding with the first week of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
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