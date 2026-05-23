San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA Playoffs: Defending Champions Lead Western Conference Finals 2-1

Powered by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (26 points, 12 assists), the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-108 in Game 3 of the NBA 2026, Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on Friday (May 22). After a sluggish start in the first quarter (26-31), the visitors took control of the match to grab a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series. Scores of 32-20, 37-33, and 28-24 in the following quarters pretty much tell the story of their domination. But the Texas night belonged to Thunder's bench. The second unit featuring the likes of Jared McCain (24 pts), Jaylin Williams (18 pts), Alex Caruso (15 pts), etc. dropped 76 points -- most in any Conference Finals game since 1970-71. Game 4, scheduled for May 24, will be played at the same venue. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks have taken a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Finals will run from June 3 to 19, coinciding with the first week of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Spurs Vs Thunder Western Conference finals NBA basketball Game 3 highlights-SGA
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Mason Plumlee (45) during the second half of Game 3 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
1/9
Spurs Vs Thunder Western Conference finals NBA basketball Game 3 highlights-Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half of Game 3 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Spurs Vs Thunder Western Conference finals NBA basketball Game 3 highlights-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the second half of Game 3 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Spurs Vs Thunder Western Conference finals NBA basketball Game 3 highlights-Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) hangs on the rim next to San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) after a dunk during the second half of Game 3 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Spurs Vs Thunder Western Conference finals NBA basketball Game 3 highlights-Deaaron Fox
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, works toward the basket as San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox defends during the second half of Game 3 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Spurs Vs Thunder Western Conference finals NBA basketball Game 3 highlights-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) works toward the basket as San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) defends during the second half of Game 3 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Spurs Vs Thunder Western Conference finals NBA basketball Game 3 highlights-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, left, reacts while defended by Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren during the first half of Game 3 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Spurs Vs Thunder Western Conference finals NBA basketball Game 3 highlights-Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Alex Caruso (9) high-five during the first half of Game 3 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Spurs Vs Thunder Western Conference finals NBA basketball Game 3 highlights-Carter Bryant
San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half of Game 3 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Spurs Vs Thunder Western Conference finals NBA basketball Game 3 highlights-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, middle, goes to the basket during the second half of Game 3 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories