Vijay Shankar Retires: Veteran All-Rounder Bids Goodbye To Domestic Cricket And IPL To Pursue New Opportunities

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Outlook Sports Desk
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All-rounder Vijay Shankar has officially announced his retirement from both domestic cricket and the IPL, citing a desire to pursue new opportunities and play more matches

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Vijay Shankar retires from domestic cricket and IPL. Photo: vijayshankar260/X
Summary of this article

  • All-rounder Vijay Shankar has officially retired from domestic cricket and the IPL

  • The 35-year-old plans to explore new opportunities to continue playing more cricket

  • Shankar represented India in 21 international matches across ODI and T20I formats

Vijay Shankar, the Indian all-rounder, revealed on Friday that he is stepping away from the IPL and domestic cricket to explore fresh career paths and focus on playing more matches elsewhere.

The 35-year-old Tamil Nadu native, who moved to Tripura for the 2025–2026 domestic circuit, represented India in 12 ODIs and nine T20Is during his international career from 2018 to 2019.

Shankar announced his decision in a social media post.

"Cricket is my life. I started playing when I was 10 and 25 years later, I am grateful and blessed to have played at every level and to the highest level. Representing our country will always be one of my proudest and happiest moments," he wrote.

"I have decided to retire from playing domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket. Thank you will not suffice for letting me do what I love. Eternally grateful."

"Thankful to BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team - many learnings, countless memories and various inspirations! Representing the country will be my highest badge of honour. Bowling the last over at India's 500th ODI at Nagpur and my First ball First wicket at the 2019 world cup are moments I will hold onto forever!," he added.

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Although he was named to the 2019 ODI World Cup roster, Shankar’s final international match occurred against the West Indies in Manchester; a subsequent toe injury sidelined him for the remainder of the competition, which ultimately cost him his spot on the national team.

Although he was named to the 2019 ODI World Cup roster, Shankar’s final international match occurred against the West Indies in Manchester; a subsequent toe injury sidelined him for the remainder of the competition, which ultimately cost him his spot on the national team.

Shankar played for four IPL teams — Chennai Super Kings (2014 and 2025), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2017, 2019-2021), Delhi Capitals (2018) and Gujarat Titans (2022-2024) — and was not a part of any side in the ongoing edition.

The right-handed batter and right-arm seamer played 77 First-Class games, 112 List A matches and 159 T20s overall in his career from his debut in 2012.

Shankar scored 4,253 runs in First-Class cricket at 46.73 with 13 hundreds and 23 fifties as well as 43 wickets, while he garnered 2,790 runs in List A matches at 34.87 with two tons and 15 fifties along with 73 dismissals.

He also made 2,583 runs in T20s and took 38 wickets.

Q

Why did Vijay Shankar retire from domestic cricket and the IPL?

A

He decided to retire to pursue new opportunities and to continue playing more cricket overseas.

Q

What was Vijay Shankar’s international career record?

A

He represented India in 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is between 2018 and 2019, including being part of the 2019 ODI World Cup squad.

Q

Which teams did Vijay Shankar play for in the IPL?

A

Over his 10-season IPL career, he played for four different franchises: Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals.

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