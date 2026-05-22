SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Jacob Bethell Playing Today At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?

Jacob Bethell has struggled to find form, managing only 96 runs in seven appearances for RCB
His inconsistent debut season as an opener has failed to meet the franchise's expectations
Check if he is playing in the SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 match
Jacob Bethell has been a notable inclusion for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Initially signed for INR 2.60 crore in the 2025 mega auction, the 23-year-old English batting all-rounder was thrust into a significant role at the top of the order following an injury to teammate Phil Salt.
Bethell, known for his explosive stroke play and dynamic presence, made his 2026 season debut on April 24 against the Gujarat Titans.
Bethell has largely failed to capitalize on the opportunity, struggling to find rhythm or consistency in his debut campaign as an opener.
Throughout his seven appearances, Bethell has battled to make a meaningful impact, often appearing uncomfortable against both pace and spin in the powerplay. His numbers reflect a difficult season; he has managed just 96 runs in total, with his highest score being a pedestrian 27 off 27 balls against the Mumbai Indians.
Even in the middle overs, where he was expected to show his explosive potential, he has failed to provide the necessary impetus, often putting unnecessary pressure on Virat Kohli and the rest of the top order. While his fielding has been solid, his primary role as a dynamic top-order batter has not yielded the results the franchise expected when they invested in him, leaving him as a point of contention for the RCB think tank.
While his raw numbers have fluctuated as he settled into an unfamiliar opening position, his utility as a top-order batter and his electric fielding have made him a valuable asset for the RCB setup as they secured their playoff berth.
Is Jacob Bethell Playing In SRH Vs RCB IPL 2026 Match?
Ahead of RCB’s final league-stage clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 22, 2026, it was confirmed that Bethell would be unavailable.
Speaking at the toss, acting captain Rajat Patidar revealed that the Englishman is sidelined with a finger injury.
Addressing the change, Patidar acknowledged the season-long struggles, stating that while injuries are part of the game, the team is looking forward to seeing what the incoming replacements can offer to bring more stability to the top of the order for the playoffs.