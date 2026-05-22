IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill Lead Run Charts – Check Updated Orange, Purple Cap Standings After Match 66

GT beat CSK by 89 runs in IPL 2026 Match 66 in Ahmedabad, sealing a top-two finish
Sai Sudharsan (638) leads Orange Cap, Gill (616) second after powering GT’s 229
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rabada share Purple Cap lead (24), with Rashid Khan also climbing
Gujarat Titans (GT) thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 89 runs in Match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, locking in a top-two finish after a one-sided show.
Led by another stunning partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, GT hammered 229 on the board before their bowlers ripped through CSK to cap off a dominant night.
Asked to bat first on a lively surface with plenty of pace and bounce, Gujarat Titans wasted no time going on the attack. Gill set the tone with a blazing 64 off just 37 deliveries, finding boundaries almost at will and putting CSK’s bowlers under pressure from the start.
At the other end, Sudharsan kept the momentum going with a composed yet aggressive 84 off 53 balls as the opening pair piled on another century stand to put GT firmly in control.
The chase never truly got going for Chennai. Mohammed Siraj ripped through the top order early, while Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan tightened the screws in the middle overs.
CSK were reduced to 63/5 inside seven overs and never recovered from the collapse as GT wrapped up one of their most complete wins of the season.
The result also had a massive impact on both the Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings, with Gujarat stars dominating the charts heading into the playoffs.
Orange Cap Toppers
GT now occupy the top two spots in the run-scoring charts after another commanding show from their opening pair. Sai Sudharsan reclaimed the Orange Cap with a classy 84 off 53 balls, taking his tally to 638 runs from 14 matches. Skipper Gill briefly moved to the top during his explosive knock, but eventually slipped back to second with 616 runs.
The duo have become the backbone of Gujarat’s batting this season, consistently giving GT flying starts heading into the playoffs.
Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dropped to third despite his impressive 579-run campaign, while Mitchell Marsh of Lucknow Super Giants sits fourth with 563 runs. Heinrich Klaasen rounds off the top five with 555 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Orange Cap Standings - Top Five
B Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 638 runs
Shubman Gill (GT) – 616 runs
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 579 runs
Mitchell Marsh (LSG) – 563 runs
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 555 runs
Purple Cap Toppers
The wicket-taking charts tightened significantly after GT’s bowlers dismantled CSK. Kagiso Rabada returned with figures of 3/32 to draw level with Bhuvneshwar Kumar on 24 wickets. However, the RCB pacer continues to hold the Purple Cap due to his superior economy rate.
Anshul Kamboj also climbed rapidly after dismissing Sai Sudharsan, moving to third place with 21 wickets. Rashid Khan joined the top four following his three-wicket haul against CSK, taking his tally to 19 wickets.
RR speedster Jofra Archer and KKR pacer Kartik Tyagi remain close behind with 18 wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj’s three-for against CSK pushed him into seventh place with 17 wickets.
Purple Cap Standings - Top Five
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) – 24 wickets
Kagiso Rabada (GT) – 24 wickets
Anshul Kamboj (CSK) – 21 wickets
Rashid Khan (GT) – 19 wickets
Jofra Archer (RR) – 18 wickets