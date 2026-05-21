GT Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans meet CSK in match 66 in of IPL 2026
CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first
Check out playing XIs for both teams
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Match 66 of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The decision comes with dew expected later in the evening, making chasing slightly easier under lights.
Gujarat Titans, already among the playoff-qualified sides, are relying on captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Rashid Khan to continue their strong season. Meanwhile, CSK are in a must-win situation to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to lead the side in the absence of injured MS Dhoni, who has not travelled with the squad for this fixture. Ahmedabad’s batting-friendly surface is expected to produce another high-scoring contest, with powerplay wickets likely to play a crucial role in deciding the game
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans.
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The match 66 of IPL 2026 between GT and CSK will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31