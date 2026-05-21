GT Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Chennai Super Kings chose to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad as the five-time champions battle for crucial points in the closing stages of IPL 2026

GT Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai Bowling First - Check Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill shake hands before the Indian Premier League cricket match between in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, May 21, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans meet CSK in match 66 in of IPL 2026

  • CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check out playing XIs for both teams

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Match 66 of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The decision comes with dew expected later in the evening, making chasing slightly easier under lights.

Gujarat Titans, already among the playoff-qualified sides, are relying on captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Rashid Khan to continue their strong season. Meanwhile, CSK are in a must-win situation to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to lead the side in the absence of injured MS Dhoni, who has not travelled with the squad for this fixture. Ahmedabad’s batting-friendly surface is expected to produce another high-scoring contest, with powerplay wickets likely to play a crucial role in deciding the game

Also Check: GT Vs CSK Live Score

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans.

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

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Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad arranges the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP
Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. - AP Photo
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in action. - Photo: AP/Parthi Bhan
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad talks to batting partner Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. - AP Photo

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match 66 of IPL 2026 between GT and CSK will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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