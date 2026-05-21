GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Today In Super Kings' Do-Or-Die Clash?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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According to reports, MS Dhoni is set to miss the crucial game between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium due to thumb injury

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni injury update
According to reports, MS Dhoni is set to miss the match between CSK and GT due to thumb injury. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • MS Dhoni to miss the CSK's final league match against GT due to thumb injury

  • CSK need to win against GT to stay in playoffs hunt

  • The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 20

Chennai Super Kings' playoff hopes took a massive dent as they lost their last two crucial league matches. Their hopes will still hang by a thread if they win their last league match against the in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Thursday, May 21.

CSK are currently placed in the 7th spot in the points table with 12 points in 13 matches, and they need to win their last league game to stay in the playoff hunt and wish for other results to fall in their favor.

Even if the former five-time champions win against them, they would want PBKS, KKR, and RR to lose their last games and hope that the margin of their victory and RR's loss is enough to get their NRR above that of RR.

CSK's campaign has been marred by injuries to some of their key players throughout the tournament, including the talismanic MS Dhoni, who was first forced out due to calf strain and is now set to miss the must-win encounter against GT due to a thumb injury.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Dhoni has already left the CSK camp for Ranchi due to injury and would rejoin the squad against, if the Yellow Army somehow manage to qualify for the playoffs.

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Chennai Super Kings will be up against Gujarat Titans in match 66 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 21. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in match 66 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 21. - | Photo: AP
Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni with teammates greets his fans after the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. - AP
Gujarat Titans will be up against Punjab Kings in match 46 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/STR

Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans, who are currently sitting in the second spot with 16 points, have already qualified for the playoffs, but still, they have a stiff fight with RCB and SRH for the top two spots, as it would give both teams a chance to falter in the business end of the tournament.

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Akash Madhwal, Zakary Foulkes, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha, Dian Forrester

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen

Q

Will MS Dhoni play in today's match between CSK and GT?

A

No, MS Dhoni will not miss today's match between GT and CSK due to thumb injury.

Q

Where will the match between GT and CSK take place?

A

The match 66 between GT and CSK will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 21.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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