GT Vs CSK Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Ahmedabad?

Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Ahmedabad
Google’s win probability gives GT a 57 per cent edge over CSK’s 43 per cent
CSK need a win to stay alive, while GT are chasing a top-two finish
The race for the final IPL 2026 playoff spot reaches a boiling point as Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 21.
While Gujarat are chasing a top-two finish, Chennai arrive with their season hanging by a thread, needing not just a win but several other results to fall perfectly into place to stay alive in the competition.
Ahmedabad brings back memories of Chennai’s unforgettable IPL 2023 triumph, but this visit feels far more uncertain. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men have managed six wins from 13 matches and cannot afford another slip-up after an inconsistent campaign.
Even victory may not be enough for Chennai Super Kings, who remain dependent on Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings losing their final games while Kolkata Knight Riders fail to win their remaining match.
GT vs CSK preview also carries huge significance for the hosts despite their playoff qualification already secured. Shubman Gill’s side are targeting a top-two finish that would hand them two opportunities to reach the IPL final.
Gujarat had built strong momentum with five straight wins before Kolkata Knight Riders halted their run in the previous match, and they will be eager to bounce back immediately on home turf.
Gujarat have already sealed a playoff berth and are pushing hard for a top-two finish, while Chennai need a massive win alongside favourable results elsewhere to keep their campaign alive.
For Chennai, defeat would confirm a third consecutive season without a playoff appearance, a dramatic fall for one of the IPL’s most successful sides.
Gujarat, meanwhile, know a win could tighten their grip on a crucial top-two position and keep their title ambitions firmly on track heading into the knockout stage.
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to Google’s win prediction, Gujarat Titans head into the clash as slight favourites with a 57 per cent chance of victory. Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, have been given a 43 per cent chance, reflecting how closely contested the encounter is expected to be despite the pressure mounting on the visitors in their playoff race.
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson