San Antonio Vs Oklahoma City, NBA Playoffs: SGA Shows MVP Class, Helps Thunder Beat Spurs In Game 2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the newly-crowned MVP, shrugged off his underwhelming performance in the series opener to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-113 in Game 2 of the NBA 2026 Playoffs, Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center, OK, on Wednesday night. SGA (30 points) outscored the Spurs trio of Stephon Castle (25), Devin Vassell (22), and Victor Wembanyama (21) in an MVP-worthy performance as Thunder made it 1-1 in the postseason scrap. Thunder, however, lost guard Jalen Williams in the first half due to injury. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at Frost Bank Center, San Antonio. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 1-0 thanks to a 122-115 double OT win.
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