San Antonio Vs Oklahoma City, NBA Playoffs: SGA Shows MVP Class, Helps Thunder Beat Spurs In Game 2

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the newly-crowned MVP, shrugged off his underwhelming performance in the series opener to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-113 in Game 2 of the NBA 2026 Playoffs, Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center, OK, on Wednesday night. SGA (30 points) outscored the Spurs trio of Stephon Castle (25), Devin Vassell (22), and Victor Wembanyama (21) in an MVP-worthy performance as Thunder made it 1-1 in the postseason scrap. Thunder, however, lost guard Jalen Williams in the first half due to injury. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at Frost Bank Center, San Antonio. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 1-0 thanks to a 122-115 double OT win.

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San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs-Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) celebrates with guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) after a dunk during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) defends against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs-Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) celebrates during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts after Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs-Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and guard Jared McCain (3) celebrate during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) defends against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reach for the ball during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs-Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) passes against Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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