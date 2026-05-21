Boca Juniors Vs Cruzeiro, Copa Libertadores: Six-Time Champions Xeneize On The Brink After Bombonera Draw

Argentine giants Boca Juniors endured a frustrating 1-1 draw with visiting Cruzeiro in their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 match at La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, on Tuesday (May 19). Needing a win to reclaim the top spot in Group D and ensure a smooth passage into the next round, the six-time champions took the lead in the 15th minute via Uruguayan forward Miguel Merentiel, but Xeneize failed to close out the tie as Fagner hit the equaliser for the visitors from Brazil early in the second half. As things stood, Cruzeiro lead the group with eight points from five outings, while Boca are joint second with Universidad Catolica of Chile -- seven points each. Universidad, however, had a game in hand. Barcelona SC (Ecuador) are fourth with three. The two top teams after will advance to the round of 16 of South America's top club tournament.

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Boca-Juniors-vs-Cruzeiro-Copa-Libertadores-group-d-match-highlights-Gerson
Gerson of Brazil's Cruzeiro leaves the field after receiving a red card during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Argentina's Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Lautaro Di Lollo, center, and Ayrton Costa, right, of Argentina's Boca Juniors react after missing a chance to score against Brazil's Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Malcom Braida of Argentina's Boca Juniors, right, and Christian of Brazil's Cruzeiro battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Kaiki Bruno of Brazil's Cruzeiro falls onto Malcom Braida of Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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A fan of Argentina's Boca Juniors reacts during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca-Juniors-vs-Cruzeiro-Copa-Libertadores-group-d-match-highlights-Leandro Paredes
Referee Jesus Valenzuela talks to Leandro Paredes of Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Players of Argentina's Boca Juniors celebrate after Miguel Merentiel scored his side's first goal against Brazil's Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Miguel Merentiel, center, of Argentina's Boca Juniors celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Brazil's Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Players of Brazil's Cruzeiro gather on the field prior to a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Argentina's Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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A fan of Argentina's Boca Juniors cheers prior to a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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