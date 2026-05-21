Boca Juniors Vs Cruzeiro, Copa Libertadores: Six-Time Champions Xeneize On The Brink After Bombonera Draw
Argentine giants Boca Juniors endured a frustrating 1-1 draw with visiting Cruzeiro in their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 match at La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, on Tuesday (May 19). Needing a win to reclaim the top spot in Group D and ensure a smooth passage into the next round, the six-time champions took the lead in the 15th minute via Uruguayan forward Miguel Merentiel, but Xeneize failed to close out the tie as Fagner hit the equaliser for the visitors from Brazil early in the second half. As things stood, Cruzeiro lead the group with eight points from five outings, while Boca are joint second with Universidad Catolica of Chile -- seven points each. Universidad, however, had a game in hand. Barcelona SC (Ecuador) are fourth with three. The two top teams after will advance to the round of 16 of South America's top club tournament.
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