Satwik-Chirag Vs Carnando–Marthin LIVE Score, Thailand Open Final: Indian Pair Aim To Snap Title Drought Badminton Photo

Satwik-Chirag vs Carnando-Marthin Live Score, Thailand Open 2026 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF Super 500 men’s doubles final between Satwik-Chirag and Carnando-Marthin on Sunday, May 17, at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok. India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are chasing their first BWF title in nearly two years as they take on Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in a much-awaited summit clash. The Indian top seeds are in their first final since the China Masters in September 2025 and have battled through a challenging week, including a gritty comeback win in the semifinals. A victory today would end their title drought since the Thailand Open 2024 and hand India their first BWF Tour crown since February this year. Stay tuned for live updates.

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17 May 2026, 10:40:02 am IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Carnando–Marthin LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026 Final: Streaming Info The Thailand Open 2026 final will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.